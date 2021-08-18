Crowd turns out again for school board meeting

WAHOO – Another large crowd gathered at the District 39 Board of Education meeting again on Monday, and a few took the opportunity to speak during the public comment period.
About 40 people attended the meeting, which was held Monday night in the high school media center.
In his report to the board, Superintendent Brandon Lavaley addressed two of the topics that drew the crowd to the meeting.
Lavaley said the school’s Return to Learn program, required by the federal government as part of the school’s COVID-19 pandemic response, will not require students to wear masks as they start school on Thursday.
“At this time we intend to be mask optional,” the superintendent said, adding that school officials also recognize that the situation is fluid and could change at any time.
If the district changes its mask optional policy, Lavaley said they will “do their best to communicate that.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Matt Boring spoke in favor of requiring face coverings for students and staff due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the area and the fact that Wahoo elementary school could be considered the largest gathering of children who are not eligible for vaccination in the county.
Boring noted that other districts have set policies mandating masks.
“We implore you to do the same for not yet eligible for vaccination,” he said.
Two health professionals, including one that lives in Wahoo, also expressed their support for a mask mandate.
On the topic of the draft comprehensive health standards under consideration by the Nebraska Department of Education, Lavaley said the district has had a health curriculum in place for three years and he does not foresee adopting a new set of standards.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing,” he said.
Many in the audience were there because they have requested that the school board take a stand on the issue. Linda Collins of Wahoo spoke out against the proposed standards and Kyle Cooper of Wahoo asked the board to pass the resolution provided by state senators that says the board is opposed to the new standards. The board did not take action on a resolution regarding the standards.
Lavaley’s report also included information on enrollment. The superintendent said the enrollment continues to steadily increase and trends show long-term growth as well.
They are seeing a 4.4% increase in student population, which translates to 51 new students as the school year starts compared to September 2020.
“It just means the building issue isn’t going away,” he added.
Enrollment at the elementary and high school is at the highest level in the district’s history, and the middle school has reached its second highest number of students, Lavaley said. Capacity at all three buildings is maxed out.
Elementary Principal Brett Kreifels said they have 95 students enrolled for kindergarten, and it will be a challenge to find room for them all as there are no empty classrooms. The students will be divided into four classrooms. Teachers are removing furniture and taking other measures to make room, he added.
Issues during lunch time were also discussed. The school day was lengthened at the high school to accommodate a longer lunch period, but students at all grade levels are still rushed to finish their meals and space is at a premium as they attempt to keep children as far apart as possible during the pandemic.
Board Member Renae Feilmeier said they need to come up with creative solutions for the lunchroom situation.
“We have to figure this out now,” she said.
Later in the meeting, the board approved entering into an agreement with BVH Architecture to evaluate existing facilities, determine the educational design model and set a master plan for possible projects. A committee of school board members selected the company.
Board Member Lora Iversen said BVH had the broadest experience. Board Member Mike Hancock said BVH’s reputation for community involvement was also a selling point.
Board President Rob Brigham noted that if the district moves ahead with a construction project after the evaluation by BVH, they are not obligated to use the same architectural firm.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.