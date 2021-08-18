Crowd turns out again for school board meeting

Enrollment at the elementary and high school is at the highest level in the district’s history, and the middle school has reached its second highest number of students, Lavaley said. Capacity at all three buildings is maxed out.

Elementary Principal Brett Kreifels said they have 95 students enrolled for kindergarten, and it will be a challenge to find room for them all as there are no empty classrooms. The students will be divided into four classrooms. Teachers are removing furniture and taking other measures to make room, he added.

Issues during lunch time were also discussed. The school day was lengthened at the high school to accommodate a longer lunch period, but students at all grade levels are still rushed to finish their meals and space is at a premium as they attempt to keep children as far apart as possible during the pandemic.

Board Member Renae Feilmeier said they need to come up with creative solutions for the lunchroom situation.

“We have to figure this out now,” she said.

Later in the meeting, the board approved entering into an agreement with BVH Architecture to evaluate existing facilities, determine the educational design model and set a master plan for possible projects. A committee of school board members selected the company.