College Notes

CCC releases
President’s and Dean’s lists
GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2020 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Local students include Emily Fisher and McKinley Josoff, both of Yutan, were named to the President’s List. Addie Sullivan of Brainard was named to the Dean’s honors as was Jay Smith of Yutan.
Tonniges earns
degree from
Concordia University
SEWARD – Tencie Tonniges of Wahoo earned a Master of Science from Concordia University, Nebraska after completing studies between December 2020 and January 2021.
Northwest
announces fall honor rolls
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2020 fall semester.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.
Area students include Samantha Fortik of Raymond, President; Kaitlynn Borchers of Wahoo, President; Alyssa Rezac of Wahoo, President, Regan Kirby of Yutan, President and Jenna Byrd, North Bend.
UNO announces fall honors lists
OMAHA – More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor’s List and/or Dean’s List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
Students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Area students who earned a spot on the Chancellors list include Molly Feile and Alissa Miller, both of Ashland; Julia Kehr of Davey; Jaden Felty of Mead; Zander Gibney of Morse Bluff; Ashley Carlson and Morgan Potter, both of Valparaiso; Christina Courie of Wahoo; Caleb Mcgill, Paige Peterson, Noah Polacek and Katie Spicka, all of Wahoo and Joel Pleskac and Joshua Trede, both of Yutan.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Area students who earned a spot on the Dean’s list include Renae Busenitz, Callie Johnson and Deianeira Rodriguez-Reverol, all of Ashland; Michael Klahn and Ana Leise, both of Mead; Brandt Walla of Morse Bluff; Madyson Paseka of Prague; Erica Carlson of Valparaiso; Isaac Albin, Anne Kenney, Grace Kenney, Sydney Moline, Mckayla Most, Morgan Pinkelman, Faith Polacek, Mary Privett, Mikayla Reeves, Seth Varner and Grace Wirka, all of Wahoo and Katherine Bliss, Anthony Boone and Daleigha Ford, all of Yutan.
Dunkker, Naiberg on Fall Dean’s List and Academic Honors
VERMILLION, S.D. – More than 2,100 students at the University of South Dakota are being honored for their high achievement during the fall 2020 semester with the release of the Dean’s List and Academic Honors.
Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the Dean’s List if they received a 3.5 GPA for courses they took in the fall 2020 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades. For part-time students, those with fewer than 12 credit hours, the recognition is called Academic Honors.
Clayton Joseph Dunker of Bellwood made the Dean’s list honor and Cora Anne Naiberk of David City made the Academic honor list.
Wayne State College announces Academic’s Dean’s List
WAYNE – Wayne State College included more than 1,300 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
The following local students were listed: Maria Ostry of Bruno; McKayla Hanson of Cedar Bluffs, Ashley Jarmen of Cedar Bluffs, Duke Nelson of Ceresco, Alexander Lyons of Dwight, Bailey Oborny* of Morse Bluff, Dylan Emanuel of North Bend, Chloe Kirschenmann of North Bend, Abigail Ruba of North Bend, Jameson Albin of Valparaiso, Kelsie Cada of Wahoo, Emily Coufal* of Wahoo, Halle Hiemstra of Wahoo, Tara Jurgensmeier of Wahoo, Elly Larson of Wahoo, Morgan Morotz of Wahoo, Tessa Masek* of Wahoo, Tyler Masek of Wahoo, Elizabeth Swanson* of Wahoo, Shelby Fenner of Yutan and Sabrina Sack of Yutan.