College Notes

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Area students include Samantha Fortik of Raymond, President; Kaitlynn Borchers of Wahoo, President; Alyssa Rezac of Wahoo, President, Regan Kirby of Yutan, President and Jenna Byrd, North Bend.

UNO announces fall honors lists

OMAHA – More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor’s List and/or Dean’s List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.