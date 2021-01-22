City council rejects project bids

WAHOO – After a lengthy discussion, the Wahoo City Council rejected bids for a curb ramp project and asked the city engineer to ask for new bids.
Jon Mooberry of JEO Consulting Group presented a revised bid tab for the 2021 curb ramp/intersection project and reported there were two contractors who provided bids – ME Collins Contracting Co. of Wahoo and Bauer Underground, which has satellite offices in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha, according to their website.
ME Collins Contracting Co. had the low bid, Mooberry reported to the board. But the bid included a substantial completion date two months later than the date stated in the bid documents. The project is to be completed by Sept. 15 to fit in the city’s fiscal year timeframe, he added, and because certain intersections must be finished before school starts. But the Collins bid included a completion date of Nov. 14, two months later.
The council initially discussed rejecting the Collins bid because of the completion date issue. But Council Member Stuart Krejci pushed to find a way to accept the bid because the contractor was local and had done extensive work on the Chestnut Street project, which was wrapped up last fall.
“I’d rather try and work with a local company,” he said.
Because both bids were well above the engineer’s estimate, Mooberry said the council was allowed to reject both bids and ask for new ones.
“The bids were significantly higher than the engineer’s opinion of costs and the money budgeted, so the city can reject both and resolicit bids to obtain the lowest possible contract,” he said.
City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said city officials can modify the project and ask for bids from to the two contractors who originally submitted bids.
“I’m comfortable with going back to the two contractors for new bids,” he said.
The revised bid could still be high because the price of concrete is increasing, according to council members Carl Warford and Patrick Nagle.
“It’s rolling the dice,” said Warford.
In the end, the council decided to take the gamble and asked Mooberry to submit new bids to Collins and Bauer. The bids will include a revised deadline that includes completing intersections near the schools early.
The council also spent some time at the end of the meeting discussing parking in the downtown area by residents living in apartments there. Parking is not allowed on any city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Mayor Jerry Johnson suggested the city designate an area on Maple Street between Fifth and Sixth streets for downtown residents to park.
“I would really like to try and figure out a way to do that,” he said.