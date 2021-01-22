City council rejects project bids

WAHOO – After a lengthy discussion, the Wahoo City Council rejected bids for a curb ramp project and asked the city engineer to ask for new bids.

Jon Mooberry of JEO Consulting Group presented a revised bid tab for the 2021 curb ramp/intersection project and reported there were two contractors who provided bids – ME Collins Contracting Co. of Wahoo and Bauer Underground, which has satellite offices in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha, according to their website.

ME Collins Contracting Co. had the low bid, Mooberry reported to the board. But the bid included a substantial completion date two months later than the date stated in the bid documents. The project is to be completed by Sept. 15 to fit in the city’s fiscal year timeframe, he added, and because certain intersections must be finished before school starts. But the Collins bid included a completion date of Nov. 14, two months later.

The council initially discussed rejecting the Collins bid because of the completion date issue. But Council Member Stuart Krejci pushed to find a way to accept the bid because the contractor was local and had done extensive work on the Chestnut Street project, which was wrapped up last fall.

“I’d rather try and work with a local company,” he said.