Chieftains takedown county rival Neumann at home

Scoring 17 points to lead the Chieftains was Richmond and Denly dropped in 15 points. Sam Petersen was also in double figures with 11 points, and Nolan Timm and Drake Trent finished with two points.

After picking up a big win, Yutan suffered a tough 58-56 loss on Feb. 11 at home to Wakefield. The game came down to a late three hit by Hunter Schultz for the Trojans that the Chieftains never recovered from.

In every statistical category, Yutan had the edge in the victory except for one stat that matters the most, which is points scored.

Starting the game off with a three and ending the first quarter with a three was Richmond. This helped the Chieftains build a 19-14 lead going to the second quarter.

Richmond remained hot from three in the second with a three-pointer that extended Yutan’s lead to 30-20. The Chieftains tacked on two more points before the end of the half, to make it 32-26 at the break.

The Trojans mounted a comeback in the third by scoring 16 points. After holding Yutan to just nine points, Wakefield led going to the fourth quarter 42-41.