Chieftains takedown county rival Neumann at home

YUTAN- For the second straight season, the Yutan boys basketball team was able to knock off Saunders County Rival Bishop Neumann. This time around, the Chieftains defeated them at home 49-37 on Feb. 8.
Against the Cavaliers, the Chieftains played tough defense in the first and only gave up six points to Neumann. After reaching double digits in the point’s category, Yutan doubled up the Cavaliers 12-6 after one-quarter of action.
Neumann fared better on offense in the second with nine points. They still struggled to slow down the Chieftains who scored 12 points again and increased their lead to 24-15.
Pacing Yutan with seven points apiece in the first half was Ben Denly and Jake Richmond. Aaron Spicka was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with five points.
Both teams battled tooth and nail in the second half. Despite tough play on both sides, it was Yutan who continued to have a slight edge on Neumann as they outscored the Cavaliers 9-8 in the third and then 16-14 in the fourth quarter.
Both Richmond and Connor Schutt had big second halves for their respective teams.
Richmond had 12 points in the fourth quarter and made nine of 10 free throws to close the contest out. After only scoring two points in the first half, Schutt had 18 points for Neumann in the second half.
Scoring 17 points to lead the Chieftains was Richmond and Denly dropped in 15 points. Sam Petersen was also in double figures with 11 points, and Nolan Timm and Drake Trent finished with two points.
After picking up a big win, Yutan suffered a tough 58-56 loss on Feb. 11 at home to Wakefield. The game came down to a late three hit by Hunter Schultz for the Trojans that the Chieftains never recovered from.
In every statistical category, Yutan had the edge in the victory except for one stat that matters the most, which is points scored.
Starting the game off with a three and ending the first quarter with a three was Richmond. This helped the Chieftains build a 19-14 lead going to the second quarter.
Richmond remained hot from three in the second with a three-pointer that extended Yutan’s lead to 30-20. The Chieftains tacked on two more points before the end of the half, to make it 32-26 at the break.
The Trojans mounted a comeback in the third by scoring 16 points. After holding Yutan to just nine points, Wakefield led going to the fourth quarter 42-41.
With four minutes in the contest, Richmond hit a three to cut the Trojans lead to 51-50. That was as close as the Chieftains would get, as they went on to lose by two.
Richmond led Yutan with 19 points scored in the game and Petersen was also in double figures with 13. Coming through with eight points was Denly, Jackson Gayer scored five, both Timm and Braxton Wentworth had four, and Trent finished with two points.
The final game of the regular season for the Chieftains is at home at 6 p.m. against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Feb. 18.