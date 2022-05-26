Chieftains take home fifth in 4x100 meter relay

OMAHA- The Yutan boys track and field team was able to earn a 37th place finish at the Class C State Track and Field Meet at Omaha Burke on May 20 and 21. The Chieftains finished with four points thanks to a fifth place finish by the 4x100 meter relay squad.

Competing in that relay for Yutan were Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensburg, Derek Wacker, and Josh Jessen. They edged out North Central at the line by clocking a 44.76.

The other relay for the Chieftains on the track was the 4x800. In a tough competition field Nash Braymen, Issac Kult, Wacker, and Carter Tichota ran an 8:47.63.

Taking 19th place in the triple jump in his first state meet was Nolan Timm. He fouled on his first and third attempts and went 40-01.75 on his second one.

In the 1,600 meter run, Tichota battled out of the gate against a pack of 24 runners. He ended up getting 15th place and posting a time of 4:48.39.

Yutan’s only competitor on the girl’s side was Ellie Lloyd in the discus. She came in 11th out of 24 throwers with a mark of 115-11.

Winning the State title on the boy’s side for Class C was Grand Island Central Catholic with 68 points. For the second year in a row, it was Chase County who was the girl’s team champion with 70 points.