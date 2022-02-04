Chieftains end losing streak against Mustangs

For the game, the Chieftains shot 38% from three.

Scoring 21 points with seven rebounds and two assists was Tichota. Richmond had 20 points and four rebounds, Petersen scored 10, both Timm and Ben Denly finished with six points, Drake Trent had four points and Braxton Wentworth ended up scoring two points.

In the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at home on Jan. 25, Yutan couldn’t overcome an early hole to Louisville in a 50-32 defeat.

Trailing 8-0 early in the game, Tichota made a three cutting the deficit to five. The Lions would end the quarter on a 7-2 run and were up 15-5.

After a tough shooting performance in the first, things got worse for the Chieftains in the second with four points. This helped Louisville extend their advantage to 21-9 at halftime.

The Lions lead was trimmed down to seven at 25-18 midway through the third with a three from Tichota and a fast-break layup by Petersen. With one quarter remaining Louisville was up 31-22.

Petersen and Tichota continued to try and will Yutan back into the game with a pair of three’s in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.