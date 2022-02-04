Chieftains end losing streak against Mustangs

YUTAN- In a terrific shooting performance, the Yutan boys basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a 69-54 win over Raymond Central in the consolation bracket of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 31. The Chieftains outrebounded the Mustangs 27 to 22 and shot 50% from the field.
Jake Richmond started the game off for Yutan with a layup making it 2-0. Raymond Central rallied back with two threes from Andrew Otto and Masek that helped the Mustangs go up 11-8 at the end of the first.
Svoboda increased Raymond Central’s lead to six at 14-8 with a three to start the second.
After that play, the Chieftains broke loose for 22 points. Helping the team accomplish this was Nolan Timm and Richmond with a pair of three’s.
What once was a three-point lead, turned into an eight-point deficit for the Mustangs after two quarters of play.
Svoboda and White both hit three’s that cut Yutan’s lead to six early in the third. A three from Sam Petersen pushed the Chieftains back up 44-35.
With one quarter remaining, Yutan was up by six points at 47-41.
A corner three from Carter Tichota put the Chieftains up 10 early in the fourth. Later on, Richmond helped Yutan extend their advantage to 67-50 with two more triples.
For the game, the Chieftains shot 38% from three.
Scoring 21 points with seven rebounds and two assists was Tichota. Richmond had 20 points and four rebounds, Petersen scored 10, both Timm and Ben Denly finished with six points, Drake Trent had four points and Braxton Wentworth ended up scoring two points.
In the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at home on Jan. 25, Yutan couldn’t overcome an early hole to Louisville in a 50-32 defeat.
Trailing 8-0 early in the game, Tichota made a three cutting the deficit to five. The Lions would end the quarter on a 7-2 run and were up 15-5.
After a tough shooting performance in the first, things got worse for the Chieftains in the second with four points. This helped Louisville extend their advantage to 21-9 at halftime.
The Lions lead was trimmed down to seven at 25-18 midway through the third with a three from Tichota and a fast-break layup by Petersen. With one quarter remaining Louisville was up 31-22.
Petersen and Tichota continued to try and will Yutan back into the game with a pair of three’s in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Leading the Chieftains with 13 points was Tichota and Petersen had 11 points. Scoring four points was Denly and both Wentworth and Timm finished with two points.