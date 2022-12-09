Chieftains blast Knights to get back to .500

NEBRASKA CITY – After suffering a loss in the opening game of the season, the Yutan boys basketball team got back to .500 with a 49-28 victory over Nebraska City Lourdes on Dec. 2. The Chieftains had nine transition points and 16 second chance buckets that spearheaded the victory.

Tough defense by Yutan resulted in the Knights turning the basketball over 20 times. From those miscues, the Chieftains were able to score 21 points.

For the game, Yutan shot 38.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three point line. They also had 32 rebounds and 16 points in the paint.

Early on the Chieftains only had an 11-9 lead going to the second quarter. From that point on, they outscored Lourdes 38-18.

Finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals was Nolan Timm. Carson Jurey was able to score nine points and had three steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Maddox Wentworth scored six points, Drake Trent added four, Owen Sutter had three and Jack Edwards finished with two points.

A day prior on Dec. 1, Yutan fell short in a shootout with Elmwood-Murdock 43-38 at home.

In the first quarter, Timm helped erase a 7-0 deficit with a pair of three pointers. Another three, this time from Carson Jurey tied the game up at 12 apiece.

The Chieftains were kept very quiet offensively with only four points in the second. The Knights’ tough defense translated into eight points and gave them a 20-16 lead going into halftime.

Yutan kept it at a four point game at 32-28 with a Sutter and Braxton Wentworth pair of three pointers in the third quarter.

Every shot that the Chieftains made in the second half, it seemed as if E-M had an answer for it. That’s why both teams were deadlocked at 12 in the third and then the Knights narrowly outscored Yutan 11-10 in the fourth to grab a five-point win.

From the field, the Chieftains shot 32% and were 83% at the free throw line. They were also able to dish out six assists, stole the ball four times and had 25 rebounds.

Scoring 12 points to lead Yutan was Timm and Braxton Wentworth ended with nine. Coming up with five points was Sutter, Trent had four, Jurey and AJ Arensberg both scored three and Maddox Wentworth ended up with two.

The Chieftains had one game this week against Arlington on Dec. 6.