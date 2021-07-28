Ceresco man treks across state in 1923 Model T

Along with this memory with his father, Burnett also gained the memory of the trek he made in May.

The trip started with Burnett leaving from Ceresco on Highway 77 on May 13 after grabbing a cup of coffee at the Ceresco Quick Shop. He took the highway all the way to Sioux City and then headed west on Highway 12/20. Burnett camped under the stars in Niobrara State Park.

Burnett then traveled to Cottonwood Lake in Merriman. While he described the trip as “uneventful,” Burnett did get stuck here when the asphalt road changed to deep sand as he was searching for a campsite. He found aid from a father and young child fishing in the area to pull him out.

After spending the night camping in Merriman, Burnett made his way to the Wyoming border at Van Tassel on May 15. Returning to Nebraska the same day, Burnett spent the night in Crawford.

On May 16, Burnett made his way through the Sandhills from Crawford to Broken Bow where he spent the night at a Pump and Pantry. Burnett completed his journey the next day driving from Broken Bow to Ceresco.

Some challenges he encountered along the journey included rain and impatient drivers. He tried to stay on roads and highways that weren’t heavily populated.