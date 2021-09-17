CB struggles at Wakefield

WAKEFIELD – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team struggled this past week, losing five matches in the Wakefield Tournament on Sept. 9 and 11.

They were defeated by Hartington Cedar Catholic and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Thursday. Against the Trojans they fell by scores of 25-16 and 25-20 and they lost to the Wolverines 25-12 and 25-20.

The first game on Saturday was the final game of pool play for the tournament. Cedar Bluffs was matched up against a bigger school in Pierce.

It was a struggle to keep up with the Bluejays for the Wildcats, as they raced out to early leads in both sets. As a result, Cedar Bluffs lost 25-14 and 25-13 to the eventual tournament champions.

Campbell paced the team with three kills and two aces. Finishing with two kills and a solo block was Bartholomaus.

Next up was Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the consolation bracket. Similar to their first match of the day, Cedar Bluffs lost to the Bears 25-14 in the first set and 25-13 in the second.

Campbell and Bartholomaus picked up four kills and Campbell also had an ace serve.