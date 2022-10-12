Cavs headed back to State to defend title

A year after coming home as the Class C State Softball Champions, the Bishop Neumann softball team is headed back to Hastings to defend their crown after winning the C-3 District Final over Chadron on Oct. 7. The Cavaliers defeated the Cardinals in a best two-out-of -three series 8-0 and 12-4 by the eight-run rule.

“It was just really fun to be back here with my teammates and finish the cycle since freshman year,” Neumann senior Avery Mayberry said. “We have always been a team aimed toward success and we were able to pull that off this year.”

Chadron came out a bit sloppy in the first game defensively. They committed five errors that Neumann took advantage of as they went on to win by eight in a shutout.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Jill Johnson hit a double to right field and then stole third. She was knocked in with an infield single by Bridget Whitney.

Another run was tacked on in the third inning when Mayberry doubled to left field bringing home Grace Schulz and pushing the Cavaliers’ edge out to 2-0.

Neumann got two baserunners on in the fourth when Aubrey Sylliaasen reached on an error and Lainey Weist was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Schulz tripled to center driving in both players, which increased the Cavaliers’ advantage to 4-0.

Johnson hit the only home run of the game out of the leadoff position in the fifth. Two more runs came across in the inning on a single from Aubrey Sylliaasen and an error by the Cardinals on a hit by Weist.

Another error by Chadron in the infield during the sixth drove in Schulz and gave Neumann the victory.

Schulz and Johnson led the Cavaliers’ offense with multiple hits and two RBIs. Mayberry, Whitney and Aubrey Sylliaasen all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

On the mound, was the freshman Addison Sylliaasen who went six innings, gave up no earned runs and had 13 strikeouts.

Neumann’s offense kept clicking into game two against the Cardinals.

With a runner on second in the top of the first, Johnson singled to left field driving in Mayberry. A double by Whitney to center and then a groundout from Kaysha Swartz to second scored two more runs and gave the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.

After Chadron put up two in the bottom half of the first, Neumann answered back with two runs in the second. They were driven in by back-to-back singles from Schulz and Mayberry.

With a 6-2 lead in the third, Logan Sylliaasen homered to left field which put Neumann up by five. Also getting solo homers in the top of the fifth were Mayberry and Johnson to give the Cavaliers an eight-run advantage.

Weist was able to secure the win for Neumann in the bottom half of the inning by inducing a ground out and two pop outs. The senior pitched five innings, gave up four earned runs and had five strikeouts.

Finishing with two RBIs and multiple hits were Johnson, Whitney and Logan Sylliaasen. Each getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Kaysha Swartz, Mayberry and Schulz.

On Oct. 3, the Cavaliers hosted the C-3 Subdistrict Tournament. Neumann had no easy matchups squaring off with a 19-win Class C No. 9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic squad and NEN, who accounted for one of two losses the Cavaliers had in their class this season.

The competition didn’t faze Neumann, which won 6-1 in the opening round against the Bluejays and then got revenge on the Vipers in the title game with a 9-6 victory.

Against NEN, Neumann wasted no time scoring with a solo home run by Schulz to center out of the leadoff spot. The Cavaliers would go on to tack on three more runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

NEN got within one run of Neumann with three runs in the top of the fifth. The lead for the Cavaliers was pushed back out to three at 6-3 thanks to a two-run homer by Johnson to left field with two outs in the bottom half of the inning.

After a three-run home run by the Vipers, the game was all knotted at six apiece going to the bottom of the sixth.

To start the half inning NEN wasn’t sharp, walking Kaysha Swartz and then Aubrey Sylliaasen reached base on an error. Neumann made the Vipers pay for those mistakes with a three-run homer off the bat of Weist to center.

Leading the team with at least one hit and three runs batted in were Johnson and Weist. Logan Sylliaasen and Schulz both had at least two hits and one RBI.

Pitching 4.1 innings as the starter, giving up six earned runs and striking out two batters was Addison Sylliaasen. Going 2.2 innings in relief, with five strikeouts and no earned runs surrendered was Weist.

Similar to the NEN game, the Cavaliers got off to a fast start against GACC. They scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed in a five-run win.

With one out in the first inning, Mayberry was walked and then Johnson singled to third to give Neumann two baserunners. A groundout by Whitney to the shortstop scored Mayberry and put the Cavaliers up 1-0.

Later in the inning, Johnson stole home on a wild pitch and Aubrey Sylliaasen doubled to center knocking in Kaysha Swartz.

The final three runs for Neumann came in the fifth where they put up one and in the sixth where they scored twice.

Schulz led the team with two RBIs on two hits thanks to a two-run homer she hit in the sixth. Finishing with one run batted in were Aubrey Sylliaasen, Kaysha Swartz and Whitney.

Pitching all seven innings with no earned runs given up and nine strikeouts was Addison Sylliaasen.

The Cavaliers head into the Class C State Tournament as the third seed. They took on a familiar foe in NEN in the opening round on Oct. 12 at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

“Our goal going into state is to compete and have fun,” Mayberry said. “We’ve been working hard all year long and we have had some really tough practices. We really just want to show off what we have done this year and how much we have accomplished.”