HOOPER – It was all Bishop Neumann at the Logan View Invite on April 11 as the boy and girls teams swept the team standings. Finishing with 155 points were the Cavalier girls and the boys took first with 138 points.

Leading the Neumann girls with not one, not two, but three gold medals was the freshman, Kerstyn Chapek. She set personal records in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes in times of 12.60, 25.85 and 59.62.

Winning both the hurdle races for the Cavaliers was Kinslee Bosak. The senior broke the tape in a PR of 15.79 in the 100 meter hurdles and followed that up by running a 46.97 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Taking third place in the hurdles was AJ Bosak, who clocked a 17.17 in the 100 meter hurdles and ran a 51.11 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Pushing to a first place finish in the 800 meter run was Adelyn Zwick. The sophomore ran a personal record time of 2:31.79.

In the field events, Kaysha Swartz took gold in the discus. She ended up with a personal record throw of 126-07.

Two different relays for the Neumann girls earned gold on the track. They were the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relay squads.

Posting a 10:44.01 in the 4x800 were Zwick, Isabelle Zelazney, Grace Ryan and Jenna Sladky. The 4x400 team of Chapek, Zwick, AJ Bosak and Kinslee Bosak broke the tape in 4:19.47.

Coming in second place in the high jump was Bridget Whitney. She continues to be very consistent by clearing 5-00 once again.

Pulling off the triple gold feat for the Cavaliers on the boys side was Connor Schutt. His wins came in the long jump with a PR of 21-01.50, the triple jump with a season record of 44-02and the high jump by clearing 6-00.

Taking first place in both the 110 and the 300 meter hurdles was Calvin Sassaman. He posted a PR of 16.23 in the 110 hurdles and ran a 41.51 in the 300 hurdles.

In the shot put, Trent Moudry took home gold with a toss of 47-09.50. He also got third place in the discus with a mark of 132-08.50

The 4x400 meter relay team of Kanon Cada, Joseph Haberman, Henry Stuhr and Calvin Sassaman came in first by running a 3:39.02. Taking second were the 4x100 team of Caleb Chvatal, Trevor Sladky, Calvin Sassaman and Schutt running a 45.74 and the 4x800 squad of Trent Moudry, Joseph Haberman, Landon Sund and Cada who clocked an 8:59.21.

The rest of the medalists for the Cavaliers at the Logan View Invite can be found below.

Logan View Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 5. Caleb Chvatal, 12.10; 8. William Sassaman, 12.16

Girls 100 M Dash- 4. Jill Johnson, 13.59; 8. Ela Lanik, 13.97

Boys 200 M Dash- 6. Trent Moudry, 24.26; 8. Caleb Chvatal, 24.99

Girls 200 M Dash- 7. Ela Lanik, 28.74

Boys 400 M Dash- 7. John Lilly, 56.64; 8. Trevor Sladky, 56.72

Girls 400 M Dash- 6. Kerstyn Chapek, 59.62

Boys 800 M Run- 5. Jacob Rezac, 2:14; 7. Peter Chohon, 2:20.46

Girls 800 M Run- 4. Grace Ryan, 2:45.36

Boys 1,600 M Run- 6. Landon Sund, 5:15.32; 7. Jackson Johnson, 5:38.12

Girls 1,600 M Run- 4. Jenna Sladky, 6:20.27; 5. Isabelle Zelazney, 6:26.97

Boys 3,200 M Run- 4. Peter Chohon, 12:05.92; 6. Brecken Pentico, 12:16.25

Girls 3,200 M Run- 5. Miley Reeves, 14.42.69

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 3. Beau Fujan, 16.40; 6. Henry Stuhr, 16.74

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 4. Lizzie Lilly, 17.48

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 3. Henry Stuhr, 42.47; 4. William Sassaman, 43.36

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 4. Lizzie Lilly, 52.71

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 3. Bishop Neumann (Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Ela Lanik and Adalin Bosak), 52.77

Boys Shot Put- 4. Andrew Meduna, 40-00.50

Girls Shot Put- 4. Jill Johnson, 36-08; 5. Kaysha Swartz, 35-05.75

Boys Discus- 3. Trent Moudry, 132-08.50; 7. Andrew Meduna, 116-01

Boys High Jump- 3. John Lilly, 5-08

Girls High Jump- 8. Julia Ingwersen, 4-08

Boys Long Jump- 3. Trevor Sladky, 19-03; 7. Beau Fujan, 17-11

Girls Long Jump- 3. Ela Lanik, 15-08.75; 6. Julia Ingwersen, 14-05.50

Girls Triple Jump- 5. Trevor Sladky, 38-05.50

Boys Triple Jump- 6. Grace Ryan, 30-07; 8. Julia Ingwersen, 29-04.75