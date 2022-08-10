Cavaliers aren’t looking for a rebuild after winning State Championship

WAHOO- Bishop Neumann’s run to Class C State Championship in 2021 was nothing short of a fairytale after they defeated Saunders County rival Yutan/Mead 6-0 in the finals and finished the year with only two losses. The Cavaliers were arguably the most dominant team on the diamond in the state behind Omaha Skutt Catholic who went undefeated and won Class B.

With the graduation of several key starters including Mary Chvatal at shortstop, Macy Sabatka at pitcher, Hattie Bohac at catcher, and Emma Kavan in the outfield this year’s team will be looking for new leadership.

“The biggest thing about that senior class was they were great leaders, so it’s going to be hard to replace them in my mind as leaders,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Dave Brabec said. “They’re great athletes, but it’s hard to find kids like that who can lead like they did. I hope in the first week of practice that I have a couple of kids who step forward and take on that role.”

One of the biggest positions the team is looking to fill is pitcher where Sabatka ate up a lot of the innings a season ago and won 28 games. This season Brabec looks to use more pitchers in an effort to try and keep teams off balance.

“Macy was one of those kids who never overwhelmed anyone with her velocity, but she was just pinpoint accurate with her pitches and locations,” Brabec said. “That something we talked about with the returning girls. I got five girls in my mind who can throw the ball a lot like Macy can. They are just going to have to make their pitches and hit their spots.”

This season Neumann will be led by Aubrey Sylliaasen who had a 3-0 record and a 1.50 ERA last season. Her sisters Logan and Addison Sylliaasen will also battle for time with her on the mound as well as Adelyn Zwick and Laney Weist.

Chvatal at shortstop is the next position that Neumann is tasked with finding a replacement for. She not only had an excellent bat but was one of the best defenders in Class C a year ago.

“The biggest thing at shortstop is we need somebody to make the consistent plays, but also those tough plays,” Brabec said. “Those are the plays that Mary always made and that is a player that is hard to find.”

Coming into this year he looks for Grace Schulz or Ela Lanik to break through and be the leader at the position for the Cavaliers.

One of the hardest positions in Brabec’s mind to replace this season is going to be catcher where Bohac was a staple behind the plate for Neumann. She was not only a great verbal leader, but her physical skills were unmatched as well.

“I think honestly one of the hardest positions for me to fill this year will be catcher,” Brabec said. “The reason for that is Hattie was just an all-around special player when it came to her attitude, how hard she worked, to how good she worked with all the pitchers, her communication skills were great, and she might have been the best hitter I have had in 10 or 15 years.”

Brabec is excited about two prospects he has for that position in Emma Reitz and Bridget Whitney. He thinks that both could make an impact and thinks either one of them could get the job done.

“They both are looking really good behind the plate,” Brabec said. “I know I will be comfortable with either one of them back there.”

The last position Neumann needs replacements for are the corners where Kavan, Grace Sullivan, and Teresa Quinn saw a majority of the time. Coming into this year, Brabec thinks the team might have an opportunity to be just as good if not better in the outfield with more speed than they have had in years past.

“This year I feel like we have some more girls in terms of speed that will take over the roles in the corner,” Brabec said. “I got Avery Mayberry back in center and she is kind of one of those irreplaceable kids. She is just an all-around great outfielder and a great hitter.”

Looking at the Cavaliers schedule going into this season, they once again won’t be backing away from tough competition with plenty of rated teams on the docket. They include Yutan/Mead who was Class C Runner-Up last year, Ashland-Greenwood, Seward, Blair, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic who qualified for state in Class C.

“Power points are important, but it’s that aspect of playing tough competition,” Brabec said. “For a while there we were in a stretch where we were playing some teams that were building their programs and we weren’t getting a lot out of beating a team 12-0. It just wasn’t preparing us for districts and state. Around 2012 or 2013 we really started revamping our schedule with some Class B and Class A teams. Anytime that you can play up a class up it’s only going to make you better in the long run.”

When looking ahead to this season and all the changes that Neumann will have to make on the field, Brabec stated this year is going to come down to how these girls gel together. If they can find a way to work together and play smart, there should be no reason they shouldn’t be competing for another district title and a shot at the state tournament.

“It all comes down to chemistry,” Brabec said. “How do these girls play as a team after losing a group last season that was pretty tight nit? I really think it’s a culture and I think we have the culture going where somebody is going to step up.”

Neumann kicks off their season on August 18 against NEN. That following weekend they have a triangular at home against FCEMF and Centennial.