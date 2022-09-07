Camp Creek readies for riders and pullers at this weekend's railroad show and tractor pull

WAVERLY – The tracks rumble as a steam engine rounds the final bend before it reaches the depot, where eager riders stand in line, set to board. The engine lets out a thunderous whistle as it comes into view. It’s loud, but not loud enough to startle. Like the train’s size, the whistle’s volume is about an eighth of a fixture on a full-size engine.

The Camp Creek Railroaders spend time throughout the year preparing for this weekend – their annual show, which opens up their half-mile model railroad to hundreds who come to observe the engines, explore the Camp Creek showgrounds and take repeat rides around the track.

“We have a lot of folks come out and just ride and ride and ride,” said Rick Weisgerber, the Railroaders’ president.

Weisgerber said the event has happened once a year for at least 25 years, predating his time in the club. They tend to expect more than 1,000 visitors over the second weekend in September, and they have had up to a dozen engines – some battery-powered, some steam-operated – giving rides around the track.

This year’s Railroaders Show falls on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, with the first train leaving at 10 a.m.

Weisgerber said the show is a good place for people to explore their imaginations, no matter their age.

“We can take just about anybody (on rides),” Weisgerber said. “People from 21 to over 90. They just love it. It’s not just a kid thing. It’s for kids and adults.”

The Camp Creek Railroaders have existed since 1967, when the group got its start in Papillion. In 1989, the Railroaders left their land to make way for new construction, and they found willing property owners just east of Waverly.

Weisgerber said in the years since the move to Camp Creek, the Railroaders have built out their track, expanding to about 2,800 feet. It takes between five and six minutes to make a full lap.

“We’ve built the track up over the years to where we’ve got quite a bit compared to what we used to have, plus more trains,” he said.

Their engine inventory is helped by their steady membership of about 40 train enthusiasts. They have machinists and employees at major railroads as members, but Weisgerber said their group is made of people from all walks of life.

“You just have to, number one, enjoy trains,” he said. “And, number two, decide how big you want to go with your models.”

The Railroaders’ track gauge – the width between rails – is 7.5 inches. A standard railroad gauge is slightly less than five feet wide. The hobby, Weisgerber said, is just like the train sets that people build in their basements.

“It’s the same thing, except we’re bigger,” he said.

And, of course, they’re large enough to ride. Weisgerber said some people are surprised when they come out to Camp Creek and see the scale of the railroad.

“Sometimes it’s an eye-opener for folks,” he said. “You can ride on these. People just come and ride, and by the time we let them off at one end, they’re right back in line to ride again.”

For the first time, the Railroaders Show will share the weekend with the Camp Creek Antique Tractor Pull, which filled in for the Railroaders Show last year when it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A flea market and swap meet will be held along with the tractor pull on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Camp Creek president Don Kneifl said the tractor pull is organized by Whitmore Sled, who will bring their Little Red Sled, a self-propelled sled that’s specially built for antique tractors.

“When you see the county fair and the state fair pulls with all the supercharged engines and all that craziness, this isn’t that,” Kneifl said. “This is strictly for a specialized cadre of antique pullers.”

He said the tractors eligible for the pull are kept in the same condition as they would be if they were tending to wheat fields. About two dozen tractors competed at the first fall Camp Creek tractor pull last year, but Kneifl said many of the tractors compete in more than one class.

“A lot of the tractors will pull multiple times,” he said. “They go back to the pits, and then they add more weight on so they can go on to the next class. It’s not a one and done kind of thing. You get to see the same tractor pull multiple times.”

With free admission and a handful of activities to choose from, Kneifl said he expects the weekend to be another big hit for the Threshers’ organization.

“It’s not going to be quite as big as the July threshers show, but there’ll be quite a bit whirling around,” Kneifl said.

Gates open on Saturday at 6 a.m. for flea market and swap meet attendees and vendors. The antique tractor pull and train rides begin at 10 a.m. Camp Creek will be open on Sunday for the Railroaders Show, again starting at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. More information is available at ccthreshers.org.

