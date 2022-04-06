Bring your basket: A guide to Easter egg hunts in Waverly area

WAVERLY – The hunt is on. Between now and Easter Sunday, children from around the area will hope to fill their Easter baskets with the Easter Bunny’s offerings of candy and treats. But they will be hidden, and the Easter Bunny doesn’t always make it easy. Fortunately, the area is loaded with Easter Egg Hunts for kiddos to gather their goodies. We’ve compiled a list so you know where the Easter Bunny will make his stops.

WAVERLY

Waverly Community Foundation Building: Hosted by Xceed Chiropractic, this year’s Waverly Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. Food trucks will be present, a bounce house will be set up and games will be played. 11120 N 141st St.

Waverly First United Methodist Church: The hunt will begin on Easter Sunday at 10:15 a.m. , and free goodie bags will be offered to the first 150 kids. There will be two hunting areas — one for younger kids and one for older kids. 14410 Folkestone St.

Peace Lutheran Church: Peace Lutheran will host its Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday starting at 8:45 a.m. A free breakfast will be offered. 9831 N 145th St.

Bethlehem Covenant Church: Bethlehem Covenant Church invites all to join its Easter Sunday services, which include a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and an egg hunt at 9:15 a.m. 18841 N 98th St.

CERESCO

Easter Scavenger Hunt: Ceresco Covenant Church will host a different kind of Easter egg gunt on Sunday, April 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is a scavenger hunt that begins at Ceresco Public Park with a clue, which will lead to candy and goodies around town.

DAVEY

Davey Park: Davey's public Easter egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Davey Park.

EAGLE

Eagle Vision Easter Egg Hunt: The Eagle nonprofit hosts its egg hunt on April 9 at the Village of Eagle Park, starting at 1 p.m. Make sure to check in to receive a raffle ticket, but make sure you don’t start hunting until you’re allowed to. This hunt does staggered starts for various age groups.

GREENWOOD

Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny: The Easter Bunny himself will be present at this Easter egg hunt, which starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Greenwood City Park. Free-will donations can be dropped off at the Greenwood Public Library, which is also sponsoring the event.

RAYMOND

Raymond Area: The annual Raymond Area Easter Egg Hunt begins on Saturday, April 9 at Raymond Park. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance, and prizes will be up for grabs. Kids ages 0 to 12 are welcome to participate.

VALPARAISO

American Legion: The American Legion Post & Unit 371 will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at the Valparaiso Soccer Field, with lots of prizes available. Three age groups will hunt separately: 0-3, 4-6 and 7-11.