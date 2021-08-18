Brigham files response

WAHOO – Rob Brigham has filed his response to the petition to recall him as a member of the District 139 Board of Education.
Brigham filed a defense statement with Saunders County Clerk’s office on Aug. 10. It reads: “For over 20 years I have represented our district to the best of my ability, including welcoming public comments and encouraging healthy board discussion. Public service is increasingly difficult knowing the impact each decision may have. Encouraging patience, education and focus on those things that require board action helps resolve polarizing issues consistent with student needs and community expectations.”
Kyle Cooper of Wahoo filed the recall petition on July 21, noting issues with leadership and transparency.
He stated his reason as: “I am initiating the process to recall and remove Rob Brigham as a member of the Wahoo School Board due to his failure to provide transparency in his role as board president. His lack of leadership in debating the current and very serious issues important to the constituents of District 39 are the reasons for this request.”
Although neither Brigham’s response or Cooper’s reason for the recall mention it, the state’s proposed comprehensive health standards play a large part in the recall effort. In an interview after Cooper filed the recall petition last month, he said he was frustrated that he repeatedly denied a request to be on the school board agenda to ask the school board to pass a resolution that would reject the proposed comprehensive health education standards being drawn up by the Nebraska Department of Education.
Brigham said the school district has no plans to revise the current health education policy, so no action needs to be taken by the school board.
After the defense statement is filed with the county, the election commissioner has five days to prepare the petitions and inform Cooper that they are ready to pick up. Cooper has a set amount of days to pick up the petitions.
Once Cooper has the petitions, he has 30 days to gather the number of signatures needed to call a special election. According to state statute, Cooper must get 35% of the number of votes cast for the person receiving the most votes for school board in the last general election. He said that is just over 930 valid signatures.
Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren estimates that is will cost taxpayers about $10,000 to conduct a mail-in special election if the recall petition is successful.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.