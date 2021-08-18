Brigham files response

WAHOO – Rob Brigham has filed his response to the petition to recall him as a member of the District 139 Board of Education.

Brigham filed a defense statement with Saunders County Clerk’s office on Aug. 10. It reads: “For over 20 years I have represented our district to the best of my ability, including welcoming public comments and encouraging healthy board discussion. Public service is increasingly difficult knowing the impact each decision may have. Encouraging patience, education and focus on those things that require board action helps resolve polarizing issues consistent with student needs and community expectations.”

Kyle Cooper of Wahoo filed the recall petition on July 21, noting issues with leadership and transparency.

He stated his reason as: “I am initiating the process to recall and remove Rob Brigham as a member of the Wahoo School Board due to his failure to provide transparency in his role as board president. His lack of leadership in debating the current and very serious issues important to the constituents of District 39 are the reasons for this request.”