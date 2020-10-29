Bees sting Raiders with 26-0 victory in playoffs

BLOOMFIELD – The Mead Raider football team saw their season come to an end with a 26-0 road loss to the Bloomfield Bees on Oct. 22.

The loss ended the Raider season at 4-5 and left the Mead football program still looking for their first playoff win in 13 years.

“The defense really played pretty well throughout the game, but the offense and special teams left the defense in some tight spots. Despite the weather and the self-inflicted adversity, the players fought hard throughout the game,” said Mead Coach Terry Hickman.

The Raiders fell behind 14-0 after a 3-yard touchdown run by Bee quarterback Cody Brugeman and a 21-yard passing TD to receiver Layne Warrior.

With the Raider offense stalled, the Bee offense added six more before halftime on a 6-yard touchdown run by Logan Doerr.

The final points of the game came in the third quarter when Wiley Ziegler scored on a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders finished with just 89 yards of total offense.

The Mead run game accounted for just 59 yards on 31 carries. Sophomore Beau LaCroix led the ground attack with 53 yards on 10 carries.