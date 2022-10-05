Back at it again: Longtime restaurateur to open the Red Rooster in Ceresco

CERESCO – Whenever a new restaurant comes to Ceresco, people have been conditioned to think it won’t last.

A steakhouse called That Place is a distant memory now, since it held on for three years in the old Barn Door building before closing in 2018. And Heritage Scratch Kitchen opened up shop at maybe the worst time imaginable, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses around the world.

Heritage’s closing left a vacancy in the former Swanson Ford building on the north end of downtown Ceresco, and it again left a gap in Ceresco’s dining choices.

The Swanson family, who also own Ernie’s in Ceresco across the street, dined occasionally at a spot in Beatrice called Legends of Nebraska, owned by restaurateur Ron Tegtmeier.

“They asked me if I’d ever consider coming to Ceresco, and the more I thought about it, there was an opportunity to do it,” Tegtmeier said. “I came up and looked at the building, and I said, ‘I think I can make it work.’ And here I am.”

Tegtmeier will open The Legendary Red Rooster Restaurant and Lounge – or simply, the Red Rooster – sometime this month. He plans a soft open to give his new staff ample training time without having to deal with lines stretching out the door. That way, he can set himself up for success and keep the Red Rooster around for the long haul. He sees the Facebook comments from people who aren’t sure Ceresco will be able to sustain a new restaurant.

“But I want Ceresco to support it, and I want to make Ceresco happy,” he said.

Though the pieces are still coming together, it’s clear what Tegtmeier is going for: a cozy atmosphere with low lighting and rustic decor, like a well-kept, small-town lounge that you might happen upon on a snowy winter night. A long bookshelf bisects the dining area to create a bit more closeness, and roomy booths stretch the length of the wall on one side.

“I wanted it to be a little bit more intimate, and I think I achieved that,” he said. “This is a different ballgame than (Ceresco) has had in past restaurants.”

There will be a bar, but Tegtmeier hopes to eschew the feel of a bar and grill. The Red Rooster will be a little nicer, with more attention to detail than a typical sports bar. There will be pies and baked goods, a full wine menu, and most everything on the menu will be made from scratch, from the mashed potatoes to the corned beef on the Reuben sandwiches.

The restaurant’s specialty will be, not surprisingly, chicken. But Tegtmeier said the owners of the Red Rooster’s namesake – a storied restaurant from Lincoln’s past – gave him their chicken-fried-in-peanut-oil recipe, which he has since implemented at his two previous dining endeavors.

Before the Red Rooster, Tegtmeier owned and operated Legends of Clatonia in his hometown of Clatonia, and Legends of Nebraska in Beatrice’s Indian Creek Mall. And before that, he was well-known in the area as Uncle Ron, the owner of Uncle Ron’s Wild West Saloon, which operated as a big-time country music club that drew names like Dierks Bentley, Shooter Jennings and Luke Bryan in the 15 or so years after opening in the late 1990s.

Tegtmeier “retired” from the music promotion world in 2013, then launched Legends of Clatonia and Legends of Nebraska several years afterward. Now he’s uprooting himself again and hopes to relocate to Ceresco within the next year. He said he’s excited to be back in a small town, one that reminds him of Clatonia. For now, he’s got a lease in Lincoln.

“Ceresco has a lot of pride, in the park, in the Legion club and everything else,” he said. “And I just want to be part of that.”

He hopes he can find staff quickly – he’s looking for dishwashers, cooks, servers, bakers and bartenders. But he knows what he’s looking for in his employees. He said he had to let a hostess go at Uncle Ron’s because they wouldn’t greet patrons as they came in. That’s not how he likes to do business.

“I just take pride in being friendly to everybody, take pride in my product, take pride in cleanliness, take pride in my business,” he said.

Tegtmeier has been around the service industry block a number of times by now, but he says he’s ready for one more.

“I enjoy the people, I enjoy when somebody has a really good meal and I stop by the table, and they say, ‘Ron, it was fantastic,’” he said. “It’s great to make people feel like they’re appreciated and that their hard-earned dollars are appreciated in the restaurant.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.