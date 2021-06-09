Author brings ‘Wahoo’ Sam Crawford to life during talk

When Crawford played for West Point he had a teammate who went to play in the Canadian minor league. While in Wymore, the former teammate came back to see his friend play at the end of the 1898 season. He told his manager Crawford should join him on his Canadian team.

In Canada, Crawford bats .370 and wins the league batting title. But attendance isn’t great, and the team disbands. Just a few days later, Grand Rapids, Mich. in the Western League snaps him up, Krause said.

Crawford draws the attention of major league scouts while in Grand Rapids. The Cincinnati Reds sign him in 1899.

“He’s made it his, his dreams are being realized,” Krause said.

In 1902, in the midst of what was then known as the Great Baseball War, Crawford signed with the Detroit Tigers. After months of controversy, the Reds’ manager let Crawford out of his contract in 1903.

Crawford batted cleanup for Detroit. He was joined by up-and-comer Ty Cobb and the Tigers end up in the World Series in 1907 against the Chicago Cubs.

“The city of Chicago is excited. The city of Detroit is excited. The city of Wahoo is excited,” said Krause.