Audit pending for Valparaiso Library

In the previous village board meeting on Jan. 12, the board was discussing possible solutions to the issues of missing invoices from the library expenses. Village Board Member Dan Homes said that if the library is unable to provide the Amazon account information to Rieck and the remainder of the library expenditures from November 2019 to present, then an audit could happen.

There was no action taken by the village board regarding this solution during the Jan. 12 meeting.

Blazek said during the Jan. 12 meeting he has been requesting the full Amazon receipts since June 2020. In October, the village board officially requested the receipts in a letter to Library Board President Erica Kobza.

Kobza received the letter on Oct. 31 and at the November village board meeting informed them that Library Director Lori Springer was currently working on the library budget for the next two to three weeks and then would be able to get the receipts by the January meeting.

Blazek’s recollection of the statement was that Kobza informed the board the receipts would take two to three weeks and should be ready by the December meeting on Dec. 10.