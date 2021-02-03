Audit pending for Valparaiso Library

VALPARAISO – Last Thursday morning, the residents of Valparaiso woke up to a sign on the door of the library indicating that the Valparaiso Public Library would be temporarily closed for a “pending financial audit” by the state.
The sign went up on the night of Jan. 27, Village Board Member Mike Blazek said. That same night the Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting with only an executive session on the agenda to “discuss the library” as its reason for the session.
Village Clerk Cheryl Rieck said that there was no action taken during the meeting, but the library sign had “Valparaiso Village Board” written on the paper under the printed words.
There is no official statement from the village or the library boards on how long the library will be closed or if and when the audit will occur. The village board provided The News with a statement saying that they will not be commenting on the situation, but that they hope to open the library promptly.
“We appreciate all the concerns and questions about this subject but at this time it would not be appropriate to comment on it,” the board statement said. “It is the goal of the village board to open the library as soon as possible.”
In the previous village board meeting on Jan. 12, the board was discussing possible solutions to the issues of missing invoices from the library expenses. Village Board Member Dan Homes said that if the library is unable to provide the Amazon account information to Rieck and the remainder of the library expenditures from November 2019 to present, then an audit could happen.
There was no action taken by the village board regarding this solution during the Jan. 12 meeting.
Blazek said during the Jan. 12 meeting he has been requesting the full Amazon receipts since June 2020. In October, the village board officially requested the receipts in a letter to Library Board President Erica Kobza.
Kobza received the letter on Oct. 31 and at the November village board meeting informed them that Library Director Lori Springer was currently working on the library budget for the next two to three weeks and then would be able to get the receipts by the January meeting.
Blazek’s recollection of the statement was that Kobza informed the board the receipts would take two to three weeks and should be ready by the December meeting on Dec. 10.
When the board did not receive the receipts by the Dec. 10 meeting, Blazek was frustrated and made a motion to “suspend the village participation of payments for the library” until the board received the receipts. This would mean that the library would pay for its own bills out of its own account including labor, heating, cooling, water, sewer and other maintenance related bills until the full statements were provided, Blazek said.
The motion did not pass due to a tie vote with Jeff Draper and Jim Rezac voting no and Beverly Bartek and
Blazek voting yes. In an interview in December, Draper said he voted no because the library is a service small towns like Valparaiso need.
“I was worried about the grants that the library gets, they could possibly lose that money over what I want to call it kind of a quibble between two people,” Draper said. “The library is very important. We don’t have much left here anymore.”
Draper declined to comment on the pending audit.
The village board meets next on Feb. 9.