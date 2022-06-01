Aquatic center project released for bids, Horizon Bank offers matching donations up to $50,000

WAVERLY – In early May, a Waverly City Council member described the fundraising efforts for the proposed Waverly Aquatic Center as a “stalemate.” But since then, two new developments have materialized to shift the long-delayed project into gear.

At the May 24 Waverly City Council meeting, members voted unanimously to release the project for bids, despite being about $1 million short of fundraising goals.

That same week, Horizon Bank announced that it would match donations to the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund for the project up to $50,000. GWAFF has led fundraising efforts for the project.

Once constructed, the aquatic center will feature a lazy river, multiple water slides, concessions stands and will double the capacity of Waverly’s current public pool. The project was initially proposed in 2018, and fundraising was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council decided at its May 10 meeting to move forward with the project after representatives from GWAFF told the council that fundraising would become more challenging the longer its progress was stalled.

“We’re at a point where we think continued fundraising will be increasingly difficult if potential donors don’t see something happening,” said GWAFF member and Waverly Aquatic Center Fund chairwoman Kris Bohac at the May 10 council meeting.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said then that the aquatic center’s engineer would be ready to present a bid package to the city council at the May 24 meeting.

Kyle McCawley of Omaha-based firm Lamp Rynearson met with council members on May 24 and said that with council approval, the bid proposal could be “out on the street” within the next week.

He said he expects between four and six contractors to bid on the project, and he plans to invite potential bidders to Waverly to view the site at a pre-bid meeting before the bidding window closes. McCawley said the goal would be to choose the “lowest, most qualified contractor” for the job.

If all goes to plan, McCawley said a contractor could be selected for the project by early July, and construction could begin by August. Council Member Dave Nielson asked if construction could be completed by next summer.

“I’m optimistic it would be done next year,” McCawley said. “I think there's a very good chance at some point next year, kids will be in that new pool.”

Whether it could be completed by next Memorial Day remains to be seen, he said. He also cautioned the council against rushing the project.

“You want to have this pool for decades to come,” he said.

McCawley said he had already received interest from potential contractors before the project was released for bids. He said it’s possible that bids could come from firms as far away as South Dakota or the Kansas City area.

“There’s a strong appetite to see it out on the street,” McCawley said.

Bohac said at the May 24 meeting that moving the project forward with the bid process is already generating fundraising momentum.

As of the May 10 city council meeting, GWAFF was short of its goal by about $1.1 million. The project’s estimated total cost is $5.7 million.

But since that meeting, GWAFF has announced that Horizon Bank will match all donations to the aquatic center fund up to $50,000. The Waverly-based bank also donated $500,000 to the aquatic center project in 2019.

Horizon Bank President Greg Dunlap said the aquatic center would be important for quality of life in Waverly, especially as the city continues to grow.

“With costs increasing, they’re still needing to get over the finish line,” Dunlap said. “So we thought this would be a way to show our support and to also generate some giving from others as well.”

Council Member and GWAFF President Abbey Pascoe said donations can be made via links on Facebook and Instagram pages for GWAFF and the Waverly Aquatic Center. Horizon Bank will only match donations that are designated to the “Waverly Aquatic Center - Pool Account” drop-down option.

Pascoe said GWAFF’s goal is to collect the full $100,000 in donations in the next six weeks, and she said it’s possible that GWAFF could receive even more money if donors’ employers have nonprofit matching programs.

Once GWAFF receives money from the Horizon Bank partnership, the group will still have about $1 million to raise. But Pascoe said discussions are ongoing with potential donors, and GWAFF plans to continue applying for grants. A fun run fundraiser is happening on June 4, and a disc golf tournament is scheduled for August. Proceeds from both events will go to the aquatic center fund.

“We’re not stopping,” she said.

If the project’s fundraising goal is not reached by the time a contractor is selected, Pascoe said the city council and GWAFF will have some decisions to make, whether it’s to bid the project out in phases or scale back parts of the design until more funds are available.

“I think moving forward and voting on it was a good first step,” Pascoe said. “But there’s a lot of steps left to get where we need to be.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.