1934 fire truck to debut at Fourth of July parade

WAVERLY – April 10 was the day the Waverly Fire and Rescue’s (WFR) first fire engine came to life.

Waverly Firefighter and City Council Member Aaron Hummel recalls the joy that came from driving the 1934 Ford Model BB fire truck that took so long to resuscitate after working on it for 50-plus hours with former WFR Chief Bruce Whitefoot.

He remembers smiling because Whitefoot was also grinning from ear to ear as they cruised around town trying to even out the tires that had remained motionless for so long. They were also happy to know the brakes were working.

“It was a lot of fun,” Whitefoot said.

Now, Hummel and Whitefoot get to share their cheer with the Waverly community when the truck debuts at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrating 150 Years of Waverly Parade on July 4 at 1 p.m.

“It just brings me joy,” Hummel said. “It’s a neat, unique piece.”

The 87-year-old truck was originally purchased in 1934 and served WFR up until a fire in Prairie Home in 1953 where it broke down. It was then sold to the fire department in Roca. Whitefoot said they were planning on fixing it up, but never did.