1934 fire truck to debut at Fourth of July parade

WAVERLY – April 10 was the day the Waverly Fire and Rescue’s (WFR) first fire engine came to life.
Waverly Firefighter and City Council Member Aaron Hummel recalls the joy that came from driving the 1934 Ford Model BB fire truck that took so long to resuscitate after working on it for 50-plus hours with former WFR Chief Bruce Whitefoot.
He remembers smiling because Whitefoot was also grinning from ear to ear as they cruised around town trying to even out the tires that had remained motionless for so long. They were also happy to know the brakes were working.
“It was a lot of fun,” Whitefoot said.
Now, Hummel and Whitefoot get to share their cheer with the Waverly community when the truck debuts at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrating 150 Years of Waverly Parade on July 4 at 1 p.m.
“It just brings me joy,” Hummel said. “It’s a neat, unique piece.”
The 87-year-old truck was originally purchased in 1934 and served WFR up until a fire in Prairie Home in 1953 where it broke down. It was then sold to the fire department in Roca. Whitefoot said they were planning on fixing it up, but never did.
For $300, an Omaha firefighter purchased the truck from an auction in Roca in 1972. It had been used in Omaha for various things prior to being placed in storage in 1999 where it remained until the City of Waverly purchased it in February 2020 for $5,000.
The city was notified about six months prior to receiving the truck on March 28, 2020, right at the cusp of the pandemic, that a piece of Waverly’s history finally returned to its original home.
“When it came to us, it wasn’t running,” Hummel said. “It didn’t have any fluids in it. We pushed it off a trailer, we put it into the shed and then COVID (happened) so we just kind of waited.”
Former Waverly Mayor Mike Werner offered storage space Waverly Self Storage where it was kept until the snow melted. Hummel, Whitefoot and Brian Johnson began the refurbishing process in March 2021.
Hummel estimated that they spent around $500 on the truck with the most expensive item being the carburetor. The three worked on repainting the truck, the truck’s wiring and the engine to get it up and running in April.
Whitefoot found it hard to explain what it meant to him getting the truck up and running after dedicating 18 years of his life to WFR.
“It’s hard to explain,” Whitefoot said. “I’m around old vehicles all the time because I like old vehicles, but this one’s kind of special.
