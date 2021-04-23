Patriots win, lose by close margins

VALPARAISO – The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team started the week with a hard-fought 5-4 victory at Jack Anderson Field in Ashland on April 13.
The Patriots broke a 3-3 tie with two in the fourth to take the lead for good.
The Pioneers scored a run in the sixth and threatened to take the lead, but would not score another run.
Coach Shawn Emanuel used four pitchers with Levi Kennedy working the first three innings. Hayden Lewis pitched the fourth and earned the victory in relief. Tyson Lewis retired all four batters he faced to earn his second save of the year.
Carter Washburn led the Patriot hitters finishing 2-3. Hayden Lewis and Cade Bridges each had one hit.
Two days later the Patriots were defeated 11-10 in Valparaiso in a wild affair against Branched Oak.
The Patriots led 10-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning only to see the home team win it with four runs.
Washburn was tagged with the loss in relief for the Patriots.
Tyson Lewis led the offensive with a 3-for-5 performance while Washburn, Nick Carroll and Ethan Scheer each added two hits apiece.
Hayden Lewis and Dawson Thies also added base hits for the Patriots.
The Patriots returned to Valparaiso on a cold and windy Saturday afternoon to take part in the one-day Capitol Conference baseball tournament.
The semifinal contest was a hard-luck 3-2 eight inning loss at the hands of the Fort Calhoun Pioneers.
Fort Calhoun led 2-0 until Hayden Lewis launched a two-run home run to tie it up in the bottom of the third inning.
The game remained tied until the Pioneers were able to score the game-winning run on a misplayed infield fly in the eighth inning. Platte Valley got the game-tying run to third base but left a runner stranded.
Carroll was outstanding over seven innings, allowing just three hits and walk while striking out eight.
Tyson Lewis was plagued by wildness in the eighth inning and was tagged with the loss.
In addition to his home run Lewis also added a sin-
gle. Tyson Lewis also finished with two hits.
The Patriots were able to bounce back with a 6-5 win over Arlington in the third place game.
The Patriots took the lead for good with a two-run fifth inning.
Kennedy worked three strong innings to earn the win in relief of starter Brody Maack.