Patriots win, lose by close margins

VALPARAISO – The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team started the week with a hard-fought 5-4 victory at Jack Anderson Field in Ashland on April 13.

The Patriots broke a 3-3 tie with two in the fourth to take the lead for good.

The Pioneers scored a run in the sixth and threatened to take the lead, but would not score another run.

Coach Shawn Emanuel used four pitchers with Levi Kennedy working the first three innings. Hayden Lewis pitched the fourth and earned the victory in relief. Tyson Lewis retired all four batters he faced to earn his second save of the year.

Carter Washburn led the Patriot hitters finishing 2-3. Hayden Lewis and Cade Bridges each had one hit.

Two days later the Patriots were defeated 11-10 in Valparaiso in a wild affair against Branched Oak.

The Patriots led 10-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning only to see the home team win it with four runs.

Washburn was tagged with the loss in relief for the Patriots.

Tyson Lewis led the offensive with a 3-for-5 performance while Washburn, Nick Carroll and Ethan Scheer each added two hits apiece.