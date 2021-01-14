Lambert, Christo earn gold at Jack Murray Invite

ASHLAND – A short-handed Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay wrestling team took part in the annual Jack Murray Invitational at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Jan. 8.

The Jays finished seventh at the meet after compiling 82.5 points. The Nebraska City Pioneers claimed the team title in Ashland with 200 team points.

Two Bluejays scored two first place finishes at the meet including 113-pound sophomore Blaine Christo.

Christo improved to 9-1 on the season with three contested victories at the home meet.

Christo scored a 7-5 sudden victory over Seward’s Cash Duncan (18-2) to claim the gold medal in the 113-pound weight division.

Sophomore Luke Lambert also claimed a gold medal at the meet after scoring three contested victories in the 195-pound division.

Lambert pinned Thomas Fields of Falls City in the third period to claim the 195-pound title on Friday night. Lambert improved to 9-3 with the win and scored 24 points while securing three pinfall victories.

Freshman Ben Harris turned in his best performance of his Bluejay career after finishing third while competing at 220 pounds.