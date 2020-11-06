Jays grind out first round win over LVSS

ASHLAND – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays remained undefeated and improved to 10-0 with a “business like” performance in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Jays won at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium by a score of 24-7 last Friday.
After the visitors tied the score at seven in the second quarter, the Jays took over scoring the games’ final 17 points.
The Jays scored first on an eight-yard scoring pass from quarterback Nick Carroll to Cale Jacobsen in the opening quarter. Cody Grauerholz added the PAT and the home team led 7-0.
LVSS scored on a 58-yard touchdown aerial in the second quarter and the game was tied until the Jays took the lead right before half on a 42-yard touchdown run by Matthew Schuster.
The Jays lead got to 21-7 in the third quarter when speedster Lane Zimmerman took a handoff and sprinted 78 yards for a touchdown.
The Jays capped the scoring when kicker Evan Shepard connected on a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Bluejays finished with 437 total yards, with 267 coming on the ground on 38 carries. Schuster returned from injury and led the ground game with 122 yards and a score on 22 carries.
Jacobsen and Carroll both got snaps at quarterback and both finish 7-of-11 in the passing game. The duo accounted for 170 yards.
Zimmerman finished with nearly 200 yards of total offense and finished with 97 yards receiving on six catches.
The Bluejay defense allowed 252 yards. LVSS rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries and completed 11-of-24 in the passing game for 159 yards and a score.
Bluejay Logan Sobota led the defense with nine tackles while Shane Allington came through with eight more.
Levi Kennedy added seven tackles and forced a fumble. Owen Jacobs added a sack against LVSS.
“I think our guys were a little anxious and started out kind of slow. After we settled in we started to see them play football like they had all season. They earned this victory together,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
With the win the Jays earned another home playoff game on Friday.
The Bluejays will play host to the sixth-ranked and eighth-seeded Adams Central Patriots at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field.
The Patriots improved to 8-2 on the season with a dominating 31-13 home win over the Wayne Blue Devils last Friday.
AC’s two losses this season have come against Kearney Catholic (33-22) and St. Paul (26-20). The Patriots biggest win came on the road on Sept. 4 when they defeated the defending champ Wahoo Warriors 24-7, ending Wahoo’s 14-game win streak.
AC senior quarterback Cam Foster has thrown for 925 yards and 13 scores this season in nine games. Sophomore Hyatt Collins leads the team in rushing with 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Patriots enter the game with the Jays averaging almost 34 points a game and have given up less than 13 points per contest. The Patriots have never won a state championship, but they were able to reach the Class C-1 semifinals a year ago before losing to Pierce 54-14.
