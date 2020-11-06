Jays grind out first round win over LVSS

ASHLAND – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays remained undefeated and improved to 10-0 with a “business like” performance in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Jays won at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium by a score of 24-7 last Friday.

After the visitors tied the score at seven in the second quarter, the Jays took over scoring the games’ final 17 points.

The Jays scored first on an eight-yard scoring pass from quarterback Nick Carroll to Cale Jacobsen in the opening quarter. Cody Grauerholz added the PAT and the home team led 7-0.

LVSS scored on a 58-yard touchdown aerial in the second quarter and the game was tied until the Jays took the lead right before half on a 42-yard touchdown run by Matthew Schuster.

The Jays lead got to 21-7 in the third quarter when speedster Lane Zimmerman took a handoff and sprinted 78 yards for a touchdown.

The Jays capped the scoring when kicker Evan Shepard connected on a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays finished with 437 total yards, with 267 coming on the ground on 38 carries. Schuster returned from injury and led the ground game with 122 yards and a score on 22 carries.