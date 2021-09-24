Golfers earn medals at Bennington

BENNINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team walked away with two medals from the Bennington Invitational held on Sept. 14. They were from Lila Marzouk who got 11th place and Ellie Whitehead finished in 13th place.

Both girls hovered around 110 but ultimately were able to keep their scores below that mark. Marzouk ended up shooting 106 and two strokes back was Whitehead with a 108.

Jessie Lamp cemented herself as the third golfer on the team by shooting a 115. That was good enough for her to get 23rd place. Finishing in 44th place was Imogen Prellwitz-Aude by carding a 145.

Elkhorn North won the invite with a team score of 369 and Bennington was second with a 413. Finishing back in sixth place were the Bluejays who had a combined score of 474.

A day prior to competing in Bennington, A-G was at the Blair Invite on Sept 14. As a team, they tied for 13th place with Oakland-Craig by shooting a 496.

At this particular meet, it was Whitehead who led the group by shooting a 117 followed by Lamp who carded a 120. Shooting a 123 for the day was Marzouk and Prellwitz-Aude finished with a score of 136.