Ashland Juniors lose two

ASHLAND – In a game played Thursday evening in Fort Calhoun, the Pioneers used a six-run fourth inning to come from behind to defeat the Ashland Bluejays 7-6.

Ashland had led 6-1 prior to that point. Mason Fortney started on the mound for the Bluejays and pitched well before tiring in the fourth. Carson Hofferber relieved him in the fourth and ended up taking the loss.

Statton Corey had two hits and Elliott Gossin, Gabe Mayer, Carson Hofferber and Luke Konen each had one hit.

Two seven-run innings powered the Lincoln Christian Crusaders past the Ashland Bluejays 18-3 on Friday in Ashland.

Gossin started on the mound for the Bluejays and ended up taking the loss. Jansen Pilkington relived Gossin in the fourth and pitched the rest of the way.

Pilkington, Aiden Washburn, Jacob Juedes and Jonah Hamm each had hits for Ashland.