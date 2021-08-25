Youth programming continues at library

“It’s a good time for young toddlers to be able to move and express themselves,” Henry said.

Children under 6 years old are invited to the library every Monday at 10 a.m. for Tot to Play, where they play together as their parents or guardians also socialize.

After school clubs have been another popular aspect of programming at the library since the new facility opened and more space was available. These clubs will continue, with the kids in kindergarten to second grade meeting on Mondays for an hour starting at 3:30 and third to fifth graders on Tuesdays at the same time.

The age group that Henry and the library staff is targeting this fall is middle school.

“We starting targeting events towards them this summer,” said Henry. “We were hoping some of the kids we’ve seen bring some more kids with them.”

One way to attract middle schoolers to the library is flexibility with their type of programming. Henry said they want this age group to tell the library staff what they’d like to do and see at the library.

“We want them to tell us what they’re interested in and the areas they wish to explore more,” she said.