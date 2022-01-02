Two Master Gardener scholarships offered at ENREEC

MEAD – The University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center (ENREEC) near Mead is sponsoring two scholarships to the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Program. The scholarships cover the registration fee for the Master Gardener training and are valued at $225 each.

For those interested in applying, a required one-hour informational meeting will take place on Jan. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dodge County Extension Office in Fremont, 1206 W. 23rd St. For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will be available via Zoom. Registration in advance of the meeting is not required, but much appreciated. Questions can be directed to Kathleen Cue, Nebraska Extension Educator at 402-727-2775 or kcue2@unl.edu.

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties and has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976. Volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff in horticulture, environmental, and landscape-system related topics. It was designed for individuals interested in learning more about gardening and landscape practices, or who have a passion for giving back to the community by sharing science-based horticulture information.