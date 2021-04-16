Town hall meetings provide public outcry, information on AltEn issues

Skip forward to 2020, when AltEn sent out an email to North American seed manufacturers asking for their treated seed corn at no cost.

“The AltEn email stated that the plant was receiving 98% of all discarded seeds in North America, and that the plant was under contract by all major seed producers,” Zalesky said.

This would include Monsanto, Bayer and Syngenta, to name a few of the at least 100 others AltEn did not specify. They informed seed manufacturers that they would dispose of all treated and non-treated seed.

Zalesky reported that she found AltEn is delinquent on its property taxes for both 2018 and 2019 according to Nebraska Taxes Online. The plant received $210,084 in COVID relief in November 2020.

The audience, numbering about 30 people, then heard from Ashland’s Janece Molhoff who discussed NDEE’s knowledge of AltEn’s process and the “little action” that was taken by NDEE when it came to testing the wet cake and wastewater stored on the plant.

Creighton University’s Dr. John Schalles also spoke about the potential waterways the contaminants could have already traveled through. He highlighted how the March 2019 floods could have encouraged that spread two years ago.