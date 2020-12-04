Supervisors table wage increase again

WAHOO – After learning more information about the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department union, or Fraternal Order of Police, contract, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors opted to table the annual wage increase amendment one more time during the meeting on Nov. 24.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz informed them of the issues with the current pay level system, which the board was unaware of.

Stukenholtz said that with many of his employees had reached the maximum for pay increases and with Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) being in the negative, those topped out employees would get no increase in pay while he and lower-level employees would continue to get pay increases.

“We just anticipated it was identical,” District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton said.

Stukenholtz was in attendance at the meeting to address a cash advance for a vendor claim so the department can replace a vehicle that had been totaled in July of this year. During the Nov. 17 meeting, the board was unsure of this request which is why they approved all other claims, but kept this claim to discuss further with someone from the sheriff’s department.