Supervisors table wage increase again

WAHOO – After learning more information about the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department union, or Fraternal Order of Police, contract, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors opted to table the annual wage increase amendment one more time during the meeting on Nov. 24.
Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz informed them of the issues with the current pay level system, which the board was unaware of.
Stukenholtz said that with many of his employees had reached the maximum for pay increases and with Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) being in the negative, those topped out employees would get no increase in pay while he and lower-level employees would continue to get pay increases.
“We just anticipated it was identical,” District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton said.
Stukenholtz was in attendance at the meeting to address a cash advance for a vendor claim so the department can replace a vehicle that had been totaled in July of this year. During the Nov. 17 meeting, the board was unsure of this request which is why they approved all other claims, but kept this claim to discuss further with someone from the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s department was hoping to purchase a 2019 Ford Interceptor from the Kansas Highway Patrol for $25,250. The insurance payout from the accident would cover $11,955.28 of the vehicle and the rest would come from the general fund for $13,294.72.
Stukenholtz said the insurance company will reimburse the general fund for $11,955.28. Stukenholtz had sent an email regarding the purchase in September, but the board had forgotten. Lutton said it would have been approved, but they were unsure.
“Kansas Highway Patrol is really not interested at all in our finances and getting two checks instead of one check,” Stukenholtz said.
County Clerk Patti Lindgren said they had changed it to a cash advance so Kansas Highway Patrol can get paid sooner rather than later. District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf then motioned to approve the claim followed by a second from Lutton and the board all voted yes.
In other action, the board accepted a letter of resignation from Saunders County Veteran Service Officer Mary Pace after four years in the position. Pace, who was in attendance at the meeting, said that she had been selected for a civilian position at the Army hospital in Bethesda, Md.
While her last day won’t be until March 2021, Pace said she is working to find a replacement with the Veteran Committee.
“Thank you, Mary, for your service,” District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said. “We appreciate it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!