Stir-Up Queen Pat Proctor

Pat Proctor was raised on a farm two miles north of Memphis, Nebraska – the daughter of Bohumil and Mabel Pacula. She attended District 6 country school, St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in Wahoo and Ashland High School.

She married her classmate and best friend Jerry Proctor in 1954 and they raised two children together – Cathy and David. They lost their son David in 1979 to a car accident after he served four years in the Coast Guard.

Jerry and Pat lived most of their married life in Ashland – except for a short time in Omaha when Jerry started to work for Western Electric. Pat and her mother opened a dress shop in downtown Ashland, calling it the Silver Smart Shop. They ran the business successfully for 10 years. When the shop closed due to Pat’s dad’s failing health, she continued her career, working for 10 years at the Sapp Bros. office in Millard, then another 10 years for Bethesda Care Center in Ashland as a bookkeeper and in Gretna as an administrator.

Jerry and Pat both retired in 1990 and started traveling. On the way home from one trip, Pat was busy planning for the next trip! They traveled in their campers and motor home and enjoyed every minute of it! They spent a lot of time fishing in Minnesota and on Lake McConaughy, as well as visiting their family in Wyoming.

Pat and Jerry lived on the farm after Pat’s dad passed away and her mom moved to town. They moved back into Ashland when Jerry’s health started to deteriorate due to a neurological disorder. Jerry passed in 2008. Despite missing her Jerry immensely, Pat continued by volunteering in various ways.

Pat is known for her volunteer activities over the years, including five years on the Ashland Rescue Squad until they moved to the farm; Junior Woman’s Club and their many activities including coronation; Ashland Saddle Club; St. Mary’s Church and Altar Society; Boy and Girl Scouts; as a hospice volunteer; and the past few years as the ombudsman for the Ashland Care Center and Oxbow Living Center. She is also enjoying her new endeavor as a school mentor.

Pat has had a good life. She enjoys her friends and family, her neighbors, her bridge and Bunco buddies, playing cards of all kinds and lunch and coffee chats with her friends. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but she has enjoyed life. God is good and we shall all see what tomorrow brings.