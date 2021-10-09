Special deer hunts at state parks

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering special antlerless deer hunting opportunities within Eugene T. Mahoney and Platte River state parks, as well as Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Successful applicants will be issued a special access permit that allows them to hunt antlerless deer in designated areas of a park on certain dates using specific equipment. Successful applicants and interested alternates must attend an orientation session to receive the access permit.

Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 31. If more applications are received than can be accommodated, a drawing will be held Nov. 4.

Hunters may obtain an application at OutdoorNebraska.org or by calling Mahoney State Park at 402-944-2523, ext. 7122, Platte River State Park at 402-234-2217, Schramm Education Center at 402-332-3901, or Game and Parks’ Southeast District office at 402-471-5431. Individual, mentor and buddy applications are available. Legal equipment at Mahoney and Platte River state parks are archery and muzzleloaders. The legal equipment at Schramm Park is archery.

In addition to the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp, hunters must have the access permit, as well as a park entry permit for each vehicle entering the park.