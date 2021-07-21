School board discusses new year

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education heard plans for the upcoming school year at its meeting Monday night at the high school.

The district is preparing for the upcoming school year by creating a required Return to School Plan, even though they were in school last year.

Curriculum Director Jill Finkey said the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened, but is still a factor as they get ready to welcome staff and students back next month.

The federal government mandated all school districts create a plan for the upcoming school year, even if the students were in school in the 2020-21 school year.

“We never left school, but we still have to have a Return to School Plan,” she said.

The administration also was required to solicit input from the public for the plan. They developed an online survey and sent information out to all parents in the district, but only about 20 responded, Finkey said.

The responses indicated some concern about students wearing masks in the upcoming school year, Finkey said, but remarks were on both sides of the issue.

However, most parents said were thankful to the district for all efforts during the pandemic.