DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Mark Schnitker, domestic assault, sentenced to $350 fine; commit child abuse intentionally/no injury, sentenced to $350 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Michell Sturgis, theft-receiving stolen property $501-1,499, sentenced to two years probation; criminal trespass, sentenced to two years probation.
State of Nebraska vs. Ronald W. Stewart, motion to revoke probation.
State of Nebraska vs. Trinity A. Mizner, motion to revoke probation.
Civil Orders
Tina J. Francis vs. Thomas A. Francis Jr., decree of dissolution of marriage.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Jeremy Kuhl, terroristic threats, third degree domestic assault with prior, criminal mischief $1,500 to $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Jessica Roman, theft by deception-$1,500 to $5,000.
New Civil Cases
Michael P. Graham vs. Richard Rylance II, special administrator of the estate of Tara M. Drews, deceased, neglicence-vehicular.
Paige N. Baughman vs. Jarred Rezek, protection order-domestic abuse.
Cassandra Nicholls-Hoover vs. Raymond A. Hoover, protection order-domestic abuse.
Serenity Jade Kotschwar, name change.
Sheila A. Murray vs. Russell E. Murray, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Jody L. Albrecht vs. Frank J. Albrecht, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Ashley L. Roberts vs. Will L. Roberts, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Megan Troyer vs. Landon Troyer, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Marilyn J. Larson vs. Gregory E. Larson, complaint for legal separation.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Matthew John Brouillette, of Ithaca, and Cheryl Lynn Kleinschmit, of Ithaca, filed on July 31.
Erik Prieto, of Lyons, and Katherine Jane Johnson, of Mead, filed on Aug. 5.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Clarence W. Zimmerman to Daniel R. Eggers, 24-16-08 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
T5 Development, LLC to Peter and Elizabeth Mayberry, lot 89, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Courtney P. Rodgers, et al, and Kyle R. Murphy, et al, to John C. and Carol G. Leonovicz, lot T-1007, Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.
JD Builders Inc. to Graham M. and Jodi L. West, lot 23 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Barbara M. Schiefen to Anthony J. and Kelly R. Stenka, block 1, Jensens Third of Valparaiso.
Aspen Home Builders, LLC to Glenn Taylor II and Amanda Taylor, lot 18, Sycamore Hills of Wahoo.
Malibu Holdings, LLC to Daniel D. and Melissa A. Bails, lot 93, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Graham M. and Jodi L. West to Garth Lienemann, et al, and Tracy Sheppard, et al, lot 134, Iron Horse 1-12-9 31-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Susanah L. Pickinpaugh to Chase D. Pickinpaugh, lot 3 and partial lot 4 in block 1, Prague Second of Prague, and partial lot 3, Prague Tracts 36-16-5 of Prague.
Harvey J. and Loretta V. Sloup to John F. Chromy, et al, and Mark D. Chromy, et al, 18-17-06 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Joseph E. Vculek to Mosquito Creek Cattle LLC, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 in block 14, Fairlawn of Wahoo.
Deanna Hobza to Hobza Trust, 21-16-09 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
G. Louise Sorenson Trust to Cynthia A. Rauch, et al, and Susan M. Sorenson, et al, 28-14-07 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Eugene E. and Lois A. Olson Trust to Randall E. Olson, et al, and Mark D. Olson, et al, 28-14-07 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Ethel E. Olson Trust to Randall E. Olson, et al, Mark D. Olson, et al, Cynthia A. Rauch, et al, and Susan M. Sorenson, et al, 28-14-07 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4, 29-14-07 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Carol L. Vrbka to H & K Electric LLC, block 11, Litles of Valparaiso.
Michael A. and Marti A. Beard to Michael A. and Marti A. Beard Trust, lot 3, Ottos Valley View Ranches 26-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions, and 26-13-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Russ T. Hochstein Trust to Christine M. Hochstein Trust, lot 14, Big Sandy Development 5-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Natasha N. Tupper to Chris and Paige Barnard, lot 12, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
Aaron K. Greenwade to Natasha N. Tupper, lot 12, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
Denise Bruner to Matthew L. and Kathryn L. Robbins Case, lot 2 and partial lot 1, McCluhan Bluffs 19-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
Kerry Krivanek to Matthew L. and Kathryn L. Robbins Case, lot 2 and partial lot 1, McCluhan Bluffs 19-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
Charles A. Hull Trust, et al, and Summer W. Hull Trust, et al, to Michael Doyle, et al, and Angela Harris, et al, lot 202, Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jacque R. Reid to JRR Properties, LLC, lot S-1223, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Jacque R. Reid Trust to Jacque R. Reid, lot S-1223, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Deborah J. Schultz to Deborah J. Schultz Trust, lot 6, Estates Provence 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
PD Holdings, LLC to Kevin and Jillian Bosak, 24-13-06 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Matthew and Stephanie Stricklin to Albers All Around, LLC, lot 7 in block 13, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
T5 Development, LLC to Red Light Properties, LLC, lot 45, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Joshua M. and Christina A. Thompson to Thompson and Sons, LLC, lot 7 in block 5, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Iron Horse Development, LLC to Storage Ninjas, LLC, 31-13-10 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4, 01-12-09 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Michael and Heidi Hudson to Daniel J. and Vicki L. Chrisman, lot 6, McCluhan Bluffs 19-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
