SAC Museum exhibit heats up Cold War by highlighting Korean conflict

ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland unveiled the new permanent exhibit, “High Pressure: The Korean War and Aviation,” on Sept. 11.
The latest permanent exhibit, and the first since 2017, High Pressure will feature vivid images, historic artifacts, and personal stories from 70-years ago when the Cold War heated-up in a conflict referred to as “The Forgotten War.” Following the Berlin Airlift standoff, the Korean War was the first combat of the Cold War; though often forgotten, those who were there were setting a tone for history.
“Our goal with this exhibit is to honor the legacy of those that were there and educate on the fragility of peace between superpowers,” explains Museum Curator Brian York.
The High Pressure exhibit will also display the tools, technology, weapons and propaganda used by both sides during a new era of politics, policies and the Cold War.
The development and planning for High Pressure has been over a year in the making with special research given to the people, politics and policies that shaped the course of war, including the influence and contributions of Nebraskans.
“What makes this exhibit especially interesting is the inclusion of many Nebraska heroes and their stories about their part during the hostilities between North and South Korea and the decades of guarding the peace after,” says York.
A dedication event for High Pressure: The Korean War and Aviation is in the works for Veterans Day.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission applies to non-museum members. Adults $13, military and seniors $11, children 4-12 $6, children 3 and under free.
For more information, visit www.sacmuseum.org.
