Recall earns required signatures

WAHOO – A petition to recall the chairperson of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors gathered the required amount of signatures to bring the issue to the voters.
On Sept. 20, Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo presented 75 petitions to Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren to recall Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff of Yutan. Karloff represents District 2, which includes Union, Wahoo, Marble and most of Clear Creek townships.
After receiving the petitions, Lindgren and her staff worked to verify the signatures to determine if the petitioners reached the required number, which was 573. Lindgren said out of the first 651 signatures they verified, there were 581 valid signatures, enough to call an election.
Carritt filed the recall on July 21. Her stated reason for the recall was as follows: “The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district. Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”
Karloff filed a defense statement that read: “I was re-elected Nov. 2020 for County Board. Another election will cost taxpayers approximately $5,725. In July-Sept. 2019 my family received the same letters about a solar project as 53 other landowners. My family had interest. I recused myself immediately, filed papers with the state and did not discuss nor vote on the issue, in order to maintain neutrality.”
About two weeks after filing the recall, Carritt confirmed that it was related to the proposed solar farm project near Yutan.
Karloff’s son, Chad Karloff, owns some of the land that is being leased by Community Energy for the proposed 500-acre solar farm south of Yutan. Because of a conflict of interest, Doris Karloff did not attend meetings and abstained from voting on issues related to solar farm regulations and permit applications.
Carritt said the opponents of the solar farm felt Karloff should have attended the public hearings and voted on these agenda items.
Karloff is legally required to abstain from any proceedings that could benefit her or her family financially.
Now that the required amount of valid signatures have been gathered, the county board has 21 days to schedule the recall election. The date of the election has not yet been determined.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.