Recall earns required signatures

WAHOO – A petition to recall the chairperson of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors gathered the required amount of signatures to bring the issue to the voters.

On Sept. 20, Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo presented 75 petitions to Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren to recall Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff of Yutan. Karloff represents District 2, which includes Union, Wahoo, Marble and most of Clear Creek townships.

After receiving the petitions, Lindgren and her staff worked to verify the signatures to determine if the petitioners reached the required number, which was 573. Lindgren said out of the first 651 signatures they verified, there were 581 valid signatures, enough to call an election.

Carritt filed the recall on July 21. Her stated reason for the recall was as follows: “The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district. Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”