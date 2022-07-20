 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Performing Arts Center Campaign kicks off public phase

Performing Arts Center

CAMPAIGN: A rendering of the Performing Arts Center being built at the new Ashland-Greenwood Middle School. A campaign to kick off the public phase of fundraising for the project took place during Stir-Up.

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Performing Arts Center Campaign announced the kickoff of its public phase at Ashland’s annual Stir-Up Days, July 15 to 17. In addition to hosting a booth during the event, the campaign sold raffle tickets to support the construction of the future Ashland-Greenwood Performing Arts Center.

“Our existing performing arts space is a gymnasium attached to Ashland-Greenwood High School, which is shared with the athletics program. Not only is this space insufficient in meeting the needs of our growing student population, but it also has inadequate acoustics, lighting, and seating for performing arts,” said the community leaders organizing the campaign.

“This opportunity isn’t just for school-aged children. It’s a chance to create a shared venue for our thriving community — a place to bring in professional performances of all types and attract tourists and economic development.”

The campaign is raising a total of $4.5 million for the center and has secured commitments of $2.7 million during its private phase from community leaders, business partners and Ashland-area natives.

Stir-Up Days served as the first public launch event of the campaign featuring a raffle prize valued at over $400.

Online contributions, more campaign information and gift pledge forms are available at agperformingarts.org.

