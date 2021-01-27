Opposition mounts as dam idea resurfaces

If LB406 passes, the task force will find no public acceptance from the Ashland area. Members of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Rick Grauerholz, have started gathering the troops in an effort to stop LB406 in its tracks.

In an email Grauerholz sent Monday to members of the Chamber and other interested parties, he said, “The study called for in LB406 in my opinion could result in a dam being built on the Platte River. I feel the people of the Ashland area should be opposed to this study that could result in a possible dam.”

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman chairs the Natural Resources Committee and is well aware of the city’s position against any proposal to dam the river. Last July he attended a meeting in Ashland to discuss a resolution introduced McDonnell during the previous Legislative session. The resolution asked for funding for an interim study to examine the idea of placing one or more reservoirs on the Platte River and its tributaries.

McDonnell also attended the meeting in July where he told the Ashland representatives that flooding the community was not part of the plan. He said the idea came about as a way to prevent future damaging floods like the ones in 2019 that devastated many parts of Nebraska.