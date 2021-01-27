Opposition mounts as dam idea resurfaces

ASHLAND – Members of the Ashland business community, government representatives and interested residents plan to attend a public hearing on Thursday to speak out against another attempt to dam the Platte River and possibly flood Ashland.
State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha introduced LB406 on Jan. 14. The bill would create a Lower Platte River Infrastructure Task Force to study three to five potential flood control infrastructure projects along the lower Platte River basin and gather data and information to compile an analysis.
The bill was referred to the Natural Resources Committee and will have a public hearing in front of the committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in room 1525 of the State Capitol.
The study would cost $900,000 and would be paid for out of the Water Sustainability Fund with matching funds from private sources.
The proposed task force would include four directors from natural resources districts located within the boundaries that include river basins along the lower Platte River, the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering, the mayor of a city of primary class, three representatives from communities adjacent to the lower Platte River basin and the director of Natural Resources, who would be a non-voting member.
The task force would be directed to use the following factors when gathering data: location, size, water supply and land availability, infrastructure considerations, socioeconomic considerations, environmental considerations and public acceptance.
If LB406 passes, the task force will find no public acceptance from the Ashland area. Members of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Rick Grauerholz, have started gathering the troops in an effort to stop LB406 in its tracks.
In an email Grauerholz sent Monday to members of the Chamber and other interested parties, he said, “The study called for in LB406 in my opinion could result in a dam being built on the Platte River. I feel the people of the Ashland area should be opposed to this study that could result in a possible dam.”
State Sen. Bruce Bostelman chairs the Natural Resources Committee and is well aware of the city’s position against any proposal to dam the river. Last July he attended a meeting in Ashland to discuss a resolution introduced McDonnell during the previous Legislative session. The resolution asked for funding for an interim study to examine the idea of placing one or more reservoirs on the Platte River and its tributaries.
McDonnell also attended the meeting in July where he told the Ashland representatives that flooding the community was not part of the plan. He said the idea came about as a way to prevent future damaging floods like the ones in 2019 that devastated many parts of Nebraska.
However, flood control has been addressed in other bills put before the Legislature. In 2019 State Sen. Dan Hughes introduced LB632, a bill that included development of a complete statewide flood mitigation plan by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The bill passed and went into effect later that year.
The law requires the DNR to create a flood mitigation plan that will be included in the state’s hazardous mitigation plan. A plan development group will identify cost-effective mitigation strategies. The report is due to the governor by July 1, 2022.
Chamber member Shirley Niemeyer said LB406 is redundant, given the mandate to create a statewide flood mitigation plan through Hughes’ bill.
“LB 406 is focused primarily on one area of the lower Platte River and does not address flood mitigation and the needs across all of Nebraskas’ NRDs,” she said in an email sent on Monday to Chamber members.
Longtime residents of Ashland will remember that the community has battled attempts to dam the Platte River near Ashland many times before.
In 2012, then-State Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh of Omaha asked for a study to look at the idea of damming the river. Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub testified in favor of the dam. The bill was killed by the Appropriations Committee before reaching the floor of the Unicameral after compelling testimony from local leaders.
Daub was also a major player in the 2006 push for a $3 million study of a dam in LB1121, introduced by the late State Sen. Pam Brown of Omaha. Ashland rallied against the idea with a “Save Ashland” campaign that included busing residents to the state capitol to hold a protest during committee hearings and more testimony against the bill from then-Mayor Ronna Wiig and Craig Pease, superintendent of Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools at the time. The bill was also voted down by the Appropriations Committee.
Daub was also behind a 1999 effort to put up a dam near Ashland.
Years earlier, Ashland waged a decade-long fight against a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a dam that would have flooded the community. The idea was introduced in the early 1960s and hung around until the early 1970s.
The dam plan was also floated around in the 1930s and as early as 1896.