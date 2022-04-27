Hometown Heroes: Old banners retired, new ones rolled out in style

ASHLAND – In a moving ceremony that brought a few tears and many cheers last Friday night, the old banners heralding local veterans were ceremoniously retired, while new ones were introduced to the community.

“Friday night lights helped shine on Ashland’s Hometown Heroes Banners,” said Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and coordinator of the Heroes Banners program.

Those Friday night lights that normally illuminate football games instead lit the field for the special ceremony, which was held under cloudy skies and very windy conditions.

“The wind was a little bit of a problem, but we figured that out” said Pfeiffer.

A crowd of around 400 watched as volunteers made their way down the steps of Memorial Stadium’s bleachers out to the football field, where they fought the wind as they unfurled the posters bearing the names and faces of veterans with ties to the Ashland area.

The ceremony retired the first set of 39 Heroes Banners that hung along Highway 6 in 2018 and 2019. When their names, branch of military and awards were read, the families were invited onto the field to retrieve the banners. The next set of banners, 41 in total that hung in 2020-2022, were also retired in an identical ceremony.

To conclude the evening, the new set of banners was unveiled. Again, volunteers brought the banners down to the field and displayed them for all to see as each name was read out loud to applause and cheers. A total of 74 banners will be displayed in Ashland, this time for three years as Pfeiffer was able to procure new banners that can withstand the harsh Nebraska climate longer.

U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, was the featured speaker. He spoke about the important role the military plays in the United States.

“There’s evil in the world, and we need the military to be the vanguard,” he said.

Bacon also outlined the responsibilities veterans have to the country and the responsibilities the country has to veterans. As a nation, we have a responsibility to care for veterans and to welcome them home with open arms. And veterans have a responsibility to share their stories with their families.

“I guarantee your great-grandkids and your great-great-grandkids want to know your story,” he said.

Pfeiffer also purchased new poles that will allow for two banners to hang together. He is working to coordinate so the banners of family members can be together.

City employees will begin hanging the banners in about two weeks in order to get them up before Memorial Day, Pfeiffer added.

The evening was a success because of the volunteers who lent their time and effort to the event.

“Over 250 volunteers helped with this event,” said Pfeiffer, who worked with his wife, Shelly, to coordinate the ceremony.

More than 230 volunteers wrangled the banners as they brought them down the bleachers and stood on the field throughout the ceremony. The banners were displayed on pieces of conduit bent at a 90 degree angle by Pfeiffer and two helpers.

Jerry Lofberg and Mike Krass served as field coordinators, directing volunteers where to stand and assisting with unfurling and rolling up the banners.

“Those guys really helped me out,” said Pfeiffer.

Brent Goff, pyrotechnician with Midwest Fireworks, volunteered his time to provide the fireworks show. The Ashland man was able to pull off the spectacular display to conclude the evening, despite the windy conditions that canceled the parachutists and flyover scheduled for the beginning of the ceremony.

Before setting off the fireworks, Goff walked the banner commemorating his military service onto the field.

The wind also did not halt efforts by the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department to display a large flag on its aerial truck at the north end of the football field.

Pastor Wilson Metz of Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland gave the invocation. He, too, is a veteran whose banner was displayed during one of the first two cycles.

The American Legion Post 129 Color Guard was assisted by Scout Troop 34 and the Army National Guard as the flag was displayed on the south end of the field to begin the ceremony.

The ROC Youth Center manned the concession stand, selling pulled pork sandwiches and other menu items during the evening.

Kent Rung provided the music and sound system, while Tom Walsh acted as MC of the ceremony. Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools offered to host the event at the school’s football stadium.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.