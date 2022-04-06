Historic Beetison House: Potential new development faces big hurdle

ASHLAND – A developer is looking at property southeast of Ashland to build a neighborhood aimed at attracting “active retirees.” The development would include up to 60 houses, situated on about 20 acres of land just outside of the Iron Horse subdivision.

But to move forward with the development project, the issue of an Ashland landmark must be dealt with. Near the center of the possible development property is the 150-year-old Israel Beetison House, which is cherished locally for its unique Italianate architecture and limestone exterior.

Popular perception is that when Boyer Young – Iron Horse’s developer – broke ground on the subdivision in the late 1990s, there was an agreement between the company and the City of Ashland that Boyer Young would maintain the Beetison House. But the house has deteriorated substantially in the past two decades and would cost at least $1 million to restore, according to Historic Resources Group, Inc. (HRG) and structural engineering firm RO Youker, who were hired by the new developer to conduct a structural assessment of the historic structure.

Their findings pose a question to the new developer, as well as to the Ashland community: is the Beetison House – in its present condition – worth saving?

Melissa Gengler of HRG and Mike Eisenbarth of RO Youker shared a presentation on their assessment’s results in a public meeting, attended by more than 100 people on March 29 at the Ashland Public Library. Photos from the presentation showed graffiti lining the interior walls, sunlight shining through the roof on the second floor, deteriorating basement framing, holes in floors, broken windows and decaying limestone on the exterior.

“There is really virtually no physical integrity left on the interior,” Gengler said. “The years of exposure to water infiltration has deteriorated almost all of the interior physical features.

“For the most part, all of the material that’s in the building is not salvageable.”

To restore the house, Gengler said a “total renovation” would be required. Eisenbarth made a number of immediate repair recommendations to maintain the building’s current condition, including replacing the roofing, strengthening damaged wood framing, rebuilding the exterior masonry arches over the windows and installing caps over the chimneys, which have allowed additional moisture into the house.

Gengler and Eisenbarth presented a general cost concept for a total renovation that considers construction costs of neighboring properties between $200 and $250 per square foot. Structural repairs could total up to $100,000. Gengler said that when considering current construction costs, the total cost would be “roughly” $1 million, but she said that number is likely a minimum. Bruce Wischmann, an Ashland City Council member and general contractor, estimated that the total could range up to $3 million.

“It depends on how historically accurate they want to be,” Wischmann said in a phone call on Monday.

Gengler presented a handful of possible paths the city and developer could take in deciding the Beetison House’s fate. She said the building could be demolished and the lot could be incorporated into the planned development, or a central “clubhouse” could be built using design characteristics or salvaged materials from the Beetison House.

Another option would be to rehabilitate the building and find a new use, but it was noted that such a use would ideally produce revenue to support future upkeep of the house. Gengler said a possibility that had been discussed had been to repurpose the house as an Airbnb or a vacation rental property.

But those are only possibilities at this point, Gengler said. What they cannot do, she said, is let the house continue to deteriorate.

“The building is at a precipice right now,” Gengler said. “Something has to be done one way or the other or nature will take its course and it will be out of our hands.”

Following the presentation, Gengler and Eisenbarth fielded questions from attendees, many of whom wondered why the building had not been maintained by Boyer Young after their agreement with the city.

Wischmann said there was technically no contractual obligation that Boyer Young maintain the property. A provision in the subdivision agreement from 1999 states that the developer may “not demolish, move or sell (subject to the right of first refusal hereinafter provided) the Beetison House, an historic Ashland landmark, without the prior approval of the city.”

A later clause says the “developer and district shall not destroy, tear down or significantly alter the ‘Beetison House’ without the prior written consent of the Ashland City Council.”

“So, there’s nothing that says in there that if a window gets broken out, they have to replace a window,” Wischmann said.

Other attendees asked who was behind the proposed development.

Gengler introduced Peter Katt, a longtime development attorney from Lincoln who is a partner in Epcon Communities, which builds homes targeted to the 55-plus age market.

“We think this is a great location for grandparents with children in Omaha and children in Lincoln,” Katt said. “The setting is absolutely gorgeous.”

But he said he knows about the Beetison house’s history in Ashland and the community’s attachment to the building.

“I’ve heard it loud and clear. The community loves it, ‘we’ve tried to save it, we’ve tried to do a lot of things over the years.’ And I said, ‘well, we’ve got to address that,’” he said.

Katt has not yet bought the land surrounding the Beetison House nor the house and its footprint. The development property, which spans approximately 20 acres on Iron Horse’s south end, is still owned by Boyer Young and was included in Iron Horse’s initial Phase 3 plans, according to Wischmann.

“I can’t do anything until I own (the land), a lender won’t let me buy it until I have city approval for my project, and I don’t think I’m going to be able to convince elected officials to approve my project without a very solid plan on what to do with the home,” Katt said.

The March 29 meeting was the first step, he said, in helping the community come to a decision on the Beetison house’s future. He said to come to a definitive decision could take up to nine months.

Patti Schofield, who is a member of the Ashland Historical Society, emphasized the importance of the Beetison house to the community and the need to preserve it.

“This town is a historic town, and we have to keep those things that are part of our history,” she said. “That building is a big part of what our community has always related to historically.”

Ashland resident Jerry Wall suggested that the Ashland Historical Society take control of the Beetison house and oversee its preservation, and whatever funds were generated from the house’s new use would return to the historical society to continue upkeep on the property.

Katt, however, expressed reservation about having a nonprofit in charge of the building, saying that such organizations might struggle to maintain a historical building because they rely on volunteers and outside donations.

The potential of moving the building to a new site was mentioned, but Ryan Reed of the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office said doing so would automatically remove the home from the National Register of Historic Places. Without that historic designation, the property would no longer be eligible for tax credits.

Reed said historic buildings in need of rehabilitation can apply for 20% tax credits on state and federal tax liabilities, as well as for a “valuation incentive program,” which freezes the amount of property taxes paid on a property for eight years after the rehabilitation of the property.

By the end of the two-hour meeting, Katt said he was “about 50-50” that he would continue to pursue the development project because of the work involved in rehabilitating the Beetison house.

“It’s not that you’re not worth it all. It’s just that I only have so much time I can put on development projects,” he said. “If I back out, the community still needs to decide what you’re going to do with it.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.