Groundbreaking ceremony held at elementary

ASHLAND – As the golden shovels turned the brown earth over, just yards away large machines were busy working as well.

Last Thursday afternoon, members of the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Libal and other administrators held a symbolic groundbreaking for the pre-kindergarten-second grade school being built north of the high school track and field complex.

Last November, voters of the Ashland-Greenwood school district approved a $59.9 million school bond project, which includes a lower elementary school for pre-kindergarten to second grades and a middle school with a competition gym and performance auditorium that will eventually be turned into the high school.

“It’s going to be a feather in the cap for the whole community,” Dave Nygren, president of the school board, told the crowd.

Libal and Nygren kept the program short, as the heat and humidity Thursday afternoon made things uncomfortable. In his speech, Libal noted that passing a bond issue in the middle of a pandemic was not easy, but he thanked the voters who “truly put the kids first” as they recognized the need for new facilities.

