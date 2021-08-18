 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking ceremony held at elementary
MOVING DIRT: Officials from Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools celebrate the symbolic start of the $59.9 million school bond project with a ground breaking ceremony last Thursday at the construction site. Pictured are (from left) Curriculum Supervisor Jill Finkey, Activities Director Matt Flynn, Board of Education Members Suzanne Sapp and Karen Stille, Elementary Assistant Principal Megan Poell, Elementary Principal Teresa Bray, Board of Education President Dave Nygren, Board of Education Member Eric Beranek, Superintendent Jason Libal, Director of Student Services Kristin Fangmeyer and Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen. (Staff Photo by Suzi Nelson)

ASHLAND – As the golden shovels turned the brown earth over, just yards away large machines were busy working as well.

Last Thursday afternoon, members of the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Libal and other administrators held a symbolic groundbreaking for the pre-kindergarten-second grade school being built north of the high school track and field complex.

Last November, voters of the Ashland-Greenwood school district approved a $59.9 million school bond project, which includes a lower elementary school for pre-kindergarten to second grades and a middle school with a competition gym and performance auditorium that will eventually be turned into the high school.

“It’s going to be a feather in the cap for the whole community,” Dave Nygren, president of the school board, told the crowd.

Libal and Nygren kept the program short, as the heat and humidity Thursday afternoon made things uncomfortable. In his speech, Libal noted that passing a bond issue in the middle of a pandemic was not easy, but he thanked the voters who “truly put the kids first” as they recognized the need for new facilities.

Enrollment at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has been climbing in recent years and there is evidence that will continue with multiple housing developments in the district. In 2016, there were 905 students in grades kindergarten to 12th. As of last Thursday, 1,078 students had been enrolled.

The superintendent thanked the school board, the Communities for Kids committee that helped with the bond issue process, DLR Group, Hausmann Construction, the school staff and the administration.

“And finally, our communities of Ashland, Greenwood, Wann and Memphis and all of those that supported this critical project by checking the ‘yes’ box,” Libal added.

Dirt work actually began this spring at the elementary and middle school site. Libal said the plumbing is in at the elementary school and footings are scheduled to be installed soon.

Supply issues have caused delays that will push back completion of the elementary building about four months to December 2022. The middle school timeline has not been affected. The facility should be finished in July 2023, Libal said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.

