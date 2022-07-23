Feedback wanted on vaccine hesitancy

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department is in the process of collecting feedback on vaccine hesitancy within the health district.

go to https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_doPxSgpIb3ZIcd0 to complete a short survey to help the health department better understand feelings towards vaccine hesitancy. The survey is very short and will take no more than three minutes to complete.

Those who are not able to complete the survey on-line can go to the health department office to fill out a paper survey or call 402-727-5396.

Three Rivers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org click on calendar of events.

The Data Dashboard is updated weekly on Mondays and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.