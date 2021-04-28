Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
City of Wahoo vs. Rescomm, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, and all persons and/or entities having or claiming any interest in and to the following described real estate to wit: Block 2, Dickenson’s Addition to Wahoo, Saunders County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Jason J. Epperson, third degree domestic assault with prior, possession of marijuana of K2 less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Nebraska vs. Steven P. Dipientrantonio, child abuse, negligent child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
State of Nebraska vs. Erika Hull, driving under suspension – 15-year revocation.
State of Nebraska vs. Michael L. Pacula, tampering with a witness.
State of Nebraska vs. Michael L. Pacula, theft – receiving – over $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Dukhan D. Flowers, theft by shoplifting – over $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Jesse Meduna, felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana or K2 less than one ounce, speeding.
State of Nebraska vs. Gage A. Greve, terroristic threats (two counts), child abuse, willful reckless driving.
State of Nebraska vs. Ruben Hupp, first degree sexual assault, procuring alcohol for a minor.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Melinda Harpenau, driving under revocation/impound-first, sentenced to seven days jail, three months probation.
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: John C. Paustian, $125; Jorge Urias, $25; Lucio S. Sanchez, $25; Kate E. Smith, $25.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Nancy L. Clausen, $25; Javontae W. Williams, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Miguel V. Alfredo, $75.
Nebraska State Patrol
CMV-lights inoperable: Heber A. Zeledon Palma, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Juan A. Sandoval Magena, $75.
Ashland Police Department
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Shawn A. Booher, $25; Celine Mayer, $25; Jason Urra Arguelles, $25.
Speeding: Shawn A. Booher, $125.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Malys Landing, LLC to Copper Kong NE, LLC, partial lot 10 in block 150, County of Wahoo.
CCKR, LLC to Carsten and Melissa Ruff, lot 112, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Sixth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Mark D. and Robin M. Sullivan to Duane and Alice L. Wragge, 09-14-05 E 1/2 NW 1/4.
Otto Properties, LLC to Brady P. and Melissa D. Wills, lot 6, 7 in block 6, Williams Addition of Ceresco.
Craig A. Loveless to Lucas A. and Cameron L. Wilke, lot 7, 8, 9 in block 35, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Carmen S. Sullivan Trust to Patrick J. Sullivan, lot 10 in block 125, County of Wahoo.
Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene to Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
John R. and Marcia M. Peterson to John R. and Marcia M. Peterson, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
John R. and Marcia M. Peterson to Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene to John R. and Marcia M. Peterson, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Larry D. and Kathryn F. Burks to Darrel L. Burks, lot 9 in block 8, Ceresco of Ceresco.
James and Angela Dedrickson to James and Angela Dedrickson, lot 3, 4 in block 9, Leshara of Leshara.
Kathleen D. Frahm to Joshua Charles, 02-14-09 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.
Loren W. and Bertha J. Berggren Trust to Loren W. Berggren, lot 9, Mead Tracts of Mead.
Rebecca M. Adams, et al, Daniel J. Robbins, et al, Joshua S. Robbins, et al, Isaiah K. Robbins, et al, and Robbins Family Trust, et al, to Dale R. and Lois E. Robbins, 28-14-08 SE 1/4 NE 1/4, SE 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Phyllis S. Olson to Ethan P. Olson, lot 1, 2 in block 26, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Kurt M. and Sarah M. Heideman to Trent and Morgan R. Smith, lot 13 in block 2, Barrys of Wahoo.
Donald and Kimberly Shunk to Donald and Kimberly Shunk Trust, lot 4A, Shunk and Williams 33-16-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
DDJ Properties, LLC to Travis D. Bennett, lot 4, 5 in block 18, Weston Third of Weston.
Hidden Properties, LLC to Thomas J. and Rebecca N. Akins, lot 2, Hidden Timbers Estates 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Josh Charles to Kathleen Frahm, partial lot 1, 3, 5 in block 18, Mead of Mead.
Glock and Vacek Real Estate, LLC to Glock Real Estate, LLC, lot 1, 2 in block 163, County of Wahoo.
Michael L. Dunn to Bonnie R. Sutton, lot 7 in block 2, Barrys of Wahoo.
Joseph and Rachel Wynn Jr. to Joseph Wynn Jr., 10-16-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Gary S. and Laurie L. Guyle to Angela J. Gartner, lot 5 and partial lot 6 in block 4, Hansons First of Mead.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Aspen Home Builders, LLC, lot 14 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
John W. Vanek, et al, and Doris M. Hynek, et al, to Roland D. and Kinley A. Kavan, 01-16-05 N 1/2 SW 1/4.