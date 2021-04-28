Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

City of Wahoo vs. Rescomm, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, and all persons and/or entities having or claiming any interest in and to the following described real estate to wit: Block 2, Dickenson’s Addition to Wahoo, Saunders County, Nebraska, real names unknown.

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Jason J. Epperson, third degree domestic assault with prior, possession of marijuana of K2 less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.

State of Nebraska vs. Steven P. Dipientrantonio, child abuse, negligent child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

State of Nebraska vs. Erika Hull, driving under suspension – 15-year revocation.

State of Nebraska vs. Michael L. Pacula, tampering with a witness.

State of Nebraska vs. Michael L. Pacula, theft – receiving – over $5,000.

State of Nebraska vs. Dukhan D. Flowers, theft by shoplifting – over $5,000.