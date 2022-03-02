County comprehensive plan survey goes live

WAHOO – Saunders County residents are asked to spend about 15 minutes helping to plan their county’s future.

The Saunders County Planning and Zoning Office has commissioned a survey that will gather public feedback on what citizens want the county to be in the next 20 years. The information will be used to build a new comprehensive plan.

Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said the county’s current comprehensive plan was created in 2004. These documents, which set out the goals and policies for the county’s land use regulations, typically last for about 20 years, so it is time to start a new one.

The survey went live online Feb. 7, but an end date has not yet been set, Polacek said. Once the survey data is compiled, the information is used to build the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is reviewed by the county planning commission and approved by the county supervisors. There will also be public hearings held during planning commission and supervisor meetings.

Nebraska state statute defines a comprehensive plan as a general plan for the improvement and development of a government entity, in this case a county. It is a long-range plan that looks at the things that affect physical growth and development.

Once the comprehensive plan is finalized, the document is used to create zoning and planning policies.

“Zoning regulations will reflect what we’re trying to accomplish in the comprehensive plan,” Polacek said.

The county hired Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants in David City to assist with the effort. Marvin said he joined the project about six months ago, and helped Polacek’s office deal with some zoning issues before tackling the comprehensive plan.

The survey’s questions will give the county supervisors, planning commission members and planning and zoning staff an idea of the demographics of the people in the county, Marvin said. The questions were formulated using standard topics Marvin has utilized in his 30 years in the business, as well as subjects specific to Saunders County. These include economic development, housing, quality of life, visual appeal, energy and resource conservation, recreation/entertainment, funding and taxes.

The survey can be found online at https://surveymonkey.com/r/SaundersCounty. Posters and post cards distributed throughout the county also have a QR code that can be scanned to find the survey. The survey is also located on the project website, https://saunderscountycomprehensiveplan.wordpress.

com.

Hard copies of the survey are available in the Planning and Zoning Office at the Saunders County Courthouse (Room 302 on the third floor) and at city and village offices and post offices throughout the county. The hard copies can be returned to these locations as well.

Marvin urged Saunders County residents to take the time to fill out the survey as soon as possible.

“Now’s the chance for them to actually come out and say some things,” he said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.