Comprehensive study on AltEn effects planned

“This would be people who think that by living in the area around the plant, they’ve gotten sick with something or defective something for them negatively,” Rogan said.

In summer of 2018, the distillers grains created at AltEn were used by farmers for soil conditioner which caused an array of side effects for the residents living around the farm ground. This act caused AltEn to lose their soil conditioner permit. Rogan said they plan to reach out to those who were affected by the byproduct being spread on farmland near them to also be surveyed and monitored.

The study will also look into local hospital reports to see if any adverse health effects bubbles have developed. A portion of the human part of the study will be setting up a registry so UNMC can monitor participants for years to come.

Recently, the study received a donation from Dr. Anne Hubbard for $200,000 to seed a crowdfunding campaign, University of Nebraska Foundation Marketing Communications Vice President Dorothy Endacott said.

“Anne believes this is an urgent issue and her hope is that others will match her gift so an immediate environmental assessment can be conducted,” Endacott said.

Information on the campaign can be found at nufoundation.org/mead.