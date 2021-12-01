City flag design contest seeks creative ideas

ASHLAND – The newly-formed Ashland Creative District Committee is asking the public to create a flag to represent Ashland.

Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC), helped form the committee with the blessing of the Ashland City Council, which gave the go ahead to the plan in October.

From now until Feb. 28, the public can submit a design for a flag to ashlandflagcontest@gmail.com. If you have done a drawing or sketch by hand, contest organizers ask that you scan it and send it in digital form.

In March, the Ashland City Council will narrow down the field to the top three designs. From there, the public will vote to choose the winner.

Fjone said he is still working out the details on how the voting will take place. Look for more information in a future issue of The Ashland Gazette.

After the public has chosen their favorite flag design, it will be officially adopted by the city council. The new flag will be as introduced during a public flag-raising ceremony.

The flag will be displayed at city hall, the library, the fire hall and other public areas around Ashland.