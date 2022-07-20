Ashland Community Calendar

Thursday, July 21
Wildlife with the NRD Presentation, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Gummy Bear Coding, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.
Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.
Tech Afternoon (grades 7-12), Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Adult Coffee Chat, Ashland Public Library, 1 p.m.
Geri-fit, Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Ashland Farmers Market, 15th Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sleep Under the Stars, BioBlitz, Wildlife Safari Park
Sunday, July 24
AA meeting, American Lutheran Church and Zoom, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Tot to play, Ashland Public Library, 10 a.m.
Read to a Dog, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Geri-fit, Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Food Bank of Lincoln, Ame
rican Lutheran Church, Ashland, 3 to 4 p.m. Interactive Movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Ashland Public Library, 5:30 to 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Story Time with Social Hour (Pre-K), Ashland Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pizza Party, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Community Night featuring Judds Family Band, Ashland Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Adult Book Club, Ashland Public Library, 1 to 2 p.m.
Chess Club (grade 5 to adult), Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Library Carnival, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Ice Cream Party, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.
Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.
Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.
Ashland Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Harry Potter Day (grades 5-12), Ashland Public Library7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Adult Coffee Chat, Ashland Public Library, 1 p.m.
Geri-fit, Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Pizza Party, Greenwood Public Library, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Ashland Farmers Market, 15th Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sleep Under the Stars, Car Camping, Wildlife Safari Park
Sunday, July 31
AA meeting, American Lutheran Church and Zoom, 7 p.m.