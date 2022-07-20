 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashland Community Calendar

The Ashland Gazette

Thursday, July 21

Wildlife with the NRD Presentation, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Gummy Bear Coding, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.

Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.

Tech Afternoon (grades 7-12), Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.

Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Adult Coffee Chat, Ashland Public Library, 1 p.m.

Geri-fit, Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Ashland Farmers Market, 15th Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sleep Under the Stars, BioBlitz, Wildlife Safari Park

Sunday, July 24

AA meeting, American Lutheran Church and Zoom, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Tot to play, Ashland Public Library, 10 a.m.

Read to a Dog, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Geri-fit, Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.

Food Bank of Lincoln, Ame

rican Lutheran Church, Ashland, 3 to 4 p.m. Interactive Movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Ashland Public Library, 5:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26

Story Time with Social Hour (Pre-K), Ashland Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pizza Party, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Community Night featuring Judds Family Band, Ashland Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Adult Book Club, Ashland Public Library, 1 to 2 p.m.

Chess Club (grade 5 to adult), Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Library Carnival, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Ice Cream Party, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.

Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.

Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

Ashland Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Harry Potter Day (grades 5-12), Ashland Public Library7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Adult Coffee Chat, Ashland Public Library, 1 p.m.

Geri-fit, Ashland Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.

Pizza Party, Greenwood Public Library, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Ashland Farmers Market, 15th Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sleep Under the Stars, Car Camping, Wildlife Safari Park

Sunday, July 31

AA meeting, American Lutheran Church and Zoom, 7 p.m.

