A-G board approves increase in lunch prices

ASHLAND – Parents of Ashland-Greenwood students will have to load up a few extra bucks on their childrens’ lunch accounts when classes start up this fall, as the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education last week approved a slight increase to breakfast and lunch meals.

The new prices apply a 10-cent rise across the board, with PreK-5 students paying $1.95 for breakfast and $2.90 for lunch. Grades 6-12 will pay $1.95 for breakfast, too, and $3.05 for lunch. Students who qualify for reduced meal prices will still pay 40 cents for lunch and 30 cents for breakfast.

Superintendent Jason Libal said the increase is the first in three years, because Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allowed the school to provide free meals to all students. That is no longer the case, he said. And with rising costs of food products, freight and shipping, the increase was necessary to keep up with inflation.

“We felt like we needed to make an increase just to keep caught up with the current trends related to inflation, prices, quantities and products,” he said.

The end goal of the school’s nutrition fund is not to make money, Libal said, but to break even or prepare for potential kitchen-related expenditures on equipment repairs.

“That 10 cents just helps us stay in the positive and helps us continue to provide quality meals, while still having a little bit of a cushion there to purchase and repair as needed,” Libal said.

In other school board news, the board received 2022 school district census data from the United States Census Bureau, and the numbers reflect the rapid growth of the Ashland area.

According to the census, there are 1,533 children from ages 5 to 18 within the school district’s boundaries, up from 1,442 in 2021 – a 6.31% increase. And there are 1,819 children ages 0 to 18, which is a 5.57% increase over 1,723 a year ago.

The district’s eligible student population started a steady climb between 2016 and 2017, when it saw a 6.67% increase in the 5 to 18 age range. Since that year, the district’s census numbers have risen 48%, from 1,034 in 2016 to 1,533 this year.

Before 2016, year-to-year percent changes generally hovered between 1% and 2%. The most recent decrease in the district’s census numbers was in 2012, when the age 5-18 population was still below 1,000.

Libal said the new numbers left the board feeling relieved that the district’s voters approved a bond issue in 2020 to pay for the district’s new facilities project.

“We’re thankful we passed the bond issue and that we have buildings going up to help open up capacity, because that growth just seems to continue to come here,” Libal said. “It’s reaffirming that what we think is happening is certainly there.”

He said he expects the numbers to keep rising as more housing options become available in the Whitetail Estates and Icehouse Ridge subdivisions. And as the new PreK-2 building prepares to open this winter, Libal said he sees the potential of more young families coming to the district to take advantage of the increased preschool capacity.

“I think we’re seeing a lot more younger families,” Libal said. “School-wise, I think we have a great product to offer, a great education to offer, and I think the community offers the same. Ashland’s certainly becoming a destination place.”

In the meantime, the district’s preschool classes will move to Riverview Community Church, and a parents’ open house will be held at the church in July to familiarize families with the facility. The normal Back-to-School night will still be held in August.

The temporary move allows the district to offer a second preschool section.

“The parents are thrilled, especially those parents that found themselves on the waiting list,” Libal said. “The feedback we’ve gotten is extremely, extremely positive.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.