WAVERLY- It was a good day for the Class C No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team who went 3-0 at the Waverly Quadrangular at Lawson Park on Sept. 2. The Bluejays knocked off Class B No. 6 Wahoo 4-3, Crete 5-4 and then Waverly 9-2.

Against the Warriors in their final game, A-G never trailed thanks to grabbing a 2-0 lead in the third.

The inning started with Alexis Hasse singling to right field and then Joslyn Sargent doubled to center. Both would come around to score on a sacrifice fly to left field by Bree Schefdore and an error committed by Wahoo on a hit by Reese Fisher.

Increasing the Bluejays lead to 3-0 and giving herself some run support on the mound was Sofia Dill with a line drive shot to center.

Despite giving up a run in the bottom of the fourth, the offense for A-G kept clicking with Joselyn Sargent and Schefdore getting on base with a pair of singles. An error on an infield hit by Fisher allowed Sargent to get home and increased the Bluejays lead back up to three at 4-1.

Dill struggled a little more with her control in the bottom of the fifth with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Warriors capitalized on the mistakes and pulled within one run.

That was as close as Wahoo would get with Dill inducing a fly ball to the second baseman Sargent to end the game.

Finishing with one run driven in and five innings pitched was Dill. She gave up three earned runs and set down 11 Wahoo batters on strikes.

Also driving in one run for A-G in the win was Schefdore.

Earlier in the day, A-G was involved in another close contest against Crete. A strong first where they scored four runs helped the Bluejays hold on to win by one.

To start the game off, Schefdore doubled to left field and Paige Comstock singled to right field driving in two runs. Another single this time by Ellie Stein to right field knocked in Alainey McAdams and Dill and put A-G in front 4-0.

The final run for the Bluejays came in the top of the fifth.

With one out and leading 4-3, Fisher doubled to center and Comstock singled back to the pitcher. A ground out by Dill to third in the next at-bat drove in the pinch runner Taylor Downing.

Coming up with two hits and driving in two runs was Stein. All getting at least one hit with one RBI were Comstock, Schefdore and Dill.

Starting the game and pitching five innings, with three earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Fisher. Dill came on for one inning in relief and gave up no earned runs and set down two batters on strikes.

The biggest win of the day for A-G came against the host Waverly who was a contender in Class B to be rated. A five-run fifth inning powered the Bluejays to a seven-run victory.

With a 4-2 lead entering the inning, Schefdore singled to center and then Fisher got on base due to an error. They both scored on a pair of singles from Comstock and Stein which increased A-G’s advantage out to four runs.

A groundout from Hasse and a single by Millburn produced three more runs and pushed the Bluejays ahead by seven.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs were Milburn and Hasse. Kealie Riecken, Stein, Comstock and Fisher all had one run they drove in.

Dill pitched six innings, gave up one earned and set down eight batters on strikes.

The Bluejays kick this week off with a game at Columbus Lakeview at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 7. They return home to take part in their home tournament at Jack Anderson Ballpark at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 9.