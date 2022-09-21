Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
